Book review | Timo Sandberg bends the peacetime of the late 1940s into a compelling novel

Author Timo Sandberg takes his Lahti series to the turbulent years after the war. Political settings turn upside down, but tensions remain.

Novel

Timo Sandberg: Peace storm. Karisto. 352 pp.

When I recently assessed by Timo Sandberg the previous Lahti novel, Landing, I kind of assumed that the series of works finishing the sixth volume. The Continuation War ended and peace, the armistice, was signed in Moscow in 1944.

I thought wrong, the story didn’t end there. And Sandberg pushes forward with 1947 set in Lahti A storm of peace-with his novel, which is the seventh part of the series.

A lot has remained unchanged. The key characters created by Sandberg – criminal detective Otso Kekki in the lead – continue to live in the industrial and commercial town of Päijäthämä. There are Tornit, Rimmiset, Pekkolat, Jepulis Benjami and others – and the familiar police force, supplemented by the more surprising constable Hellä Saario.

If something is upside down now, it’s social power relations. After all, the people of Lahti had already voted for a democratic majority in the city in 1934, but after the war, in the municipal elections, Skdl, hosted by the communists, took almost a third of the votes in Lahti – and the Sdp dropped to a good fifth. An intense time of confrontation, which Sandberg notes and skillfully embodies.

But deaths also happen in peacetime, dangerous crimes too. The numerous case costs begin with a work accident, a sawyer fatally stumbles into a circle. The tangled tangle eventually unravels with unpredictable consequences.

Sandberg conjures up anything: a couple of revenges with different background reasons, arson, murder and attempted murder, actions that violate the peace agreement, political conspiracy and sabotage. The police and the red Valpo are never in a hurry.

The abundance doesn’t feel corny at all, the novel pulls in such frequent rounds. And it goes well with the sorrows and joys of married couples, the groping of young people in sex and love, even more grown-up gentleness. And the tragic traces left by the war.

The Red Watchman appears in a sharp light; more about political zeal than professional skill. “When a person suddenly gets power, they want to get angry.” Due to the fact that the sequel war hero Ismo Torni washes up as a detective in the house, the whole Valpo problem is drawn more clearly.

Novel stays together until final solutions, motives of political and civil crimes. Some episodes in the middle remain a bit loose and detached, but considering all three hundred and fifty pages, it might be good that the moment breathes more freely.

Sandberg writes forward-moving dialogue, the humor and snaps are spot on. His knowledge of local history is still solid – one walks with the same sure steps in urban landscapes as in the forests of Gotholland. This time, Osmo Kock, a future jurist, MP and ambassador, gets a cameo role.

A storm of peace creates realistic images of unstable times with uncertain people. Peace is the same for everyone, only the goals differ. Everyone is reaching somewhere, who in what direction, but the gates of the future are still hidden by a thick fog.

I had a cautious attitude when I heard that Timo Sandberg was continuing his novel series over the coming of peace. I believed the late forties to be too difficult, if not impossible, a time to turn into a novel.

I thought wrong again. Sandberg can—again.