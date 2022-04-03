Book Review | Tiina Tuppurainen’s third novel is an uncompromising queer, but in some places it falls into boring manners

You are my family telling about a chosen family and a community that has the power to change people.

Novel

Tiina Tuppurainen: You are my family. Karisto. 271 s.

Journalist background author Tiina Tuppurainen (b. 1982), the theme of the third novel is a central concept of the chosen family for sexual minorities. The chosen family consists of friends and loved ones selected instead of genetic relatives and a nuclear family.

You are my family is a perspective novel that follows several people who the story carries about breaking and loneliness towards each other.

Anna-Liisa, in her eighties, has lost her husband Marjata and lives a timid, isolated life. Tarja, in her fifties, has divorced and is moving back from Karelia to Helsinki, where she meets Jasu, who works as a car painter. In addition, there is a young Lila whose compassionate energy will eventually bring women together.

There are topics slightly too many in relation to the number of pages: sexuality of the elderly, kinky communities, polyamorality, rainbow families, gender identity, and motherhood. The excerpt with its short pieces is hectic and the style is strictly realistic, even a little flat. Words do not build aesthetically accentuated worlds but flood details and dialogue.

But as a sense of the relationships between the characters and the psychology hidden in the wordless gestures, Tuppurainen is sensitive.

Tuppurainen’s first work I imagine you next to me (2020) like the novel is an uncompromising queer. It actively makes visible the many ways in which culture and society are intertwined around the heteronorm. In Tuppurainen’s novels, the still life is turned upside down: homosexuality is the norm in its world and heterosexual is the exception.

The biggest of the book the problem for myself, however, is that the political message appears in places to be seriously systematic and lecturing. It describes how a Butch lesbian is treated in a clothing store and clinic, how a black transgender has to experience racism, how parents don’t accept their own homosexual child, and so on.

The problem is that instead of seeking depth, identity politics in the work appears dull mannered and pointing.

However, there is not too much culture in Finland to portray the sexuality of the elderly – let alone older lesbians. It also seems like a conscious and fresh choice that the characters in the work living in Helsinki are not highly educated and streamlined. They work in car repair shops and grocery stores and dream of being able to visit Prisma with a partner and design a small surface renovation for the hallway. Middle-aged and older women are shown to be desirable.

At the heart of the work is the hopeful idea that even a single encounter with the right person can lead to an expansion of one’s entire life. Despite the unambiguity and the sentimentality of the rest, the novel’s message of community and chosen family is comforting and certainly necessary for many readers.