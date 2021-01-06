Book Review | Tiina Rajamäki’s novel skillfully depicts painful human relationships in the world of classical music

In the novel Alisa, the most talented cellist of all has died ten years earlier.

Novel

Tiina Rajamäki: Alisa. Work. 200 s.

Music and literature are like siblings, it is said, and could not even be distinguished at first.

In the worlds of classical music, novels have been carried over in recent years, among other things Marjo Heiskasen In black contacts, Matias Riikosen In a large fugue and Kjell Westön In Tritonus.

Of course, where there is music, there are also people who play it, networks of human relationships. Tiina Rajamäki Alisa the world revolved around classical music is in many ways a painful place.

Of all the most talented cellist, the beautiful and fascinating Alisa, has died at the age of 19.

Ten years later, death continues to follow Katja and Sara, who attended the same high school, albeit in different ways. Katja has moved from playing the cello to studying literature, Sara has moved to Central Europe with her violin.

The narration follows the women alternately. The strongest sound is Katja, an eternal outsider who weaves a case for herself from the past. Sara and Alisa were best friends, but Sara is detached from everything, from the past to the present, which looks quite glorious. Her stages are told in the third of the unit, where Katja gets the voice of the self-narrator. So is Alisa, sort of.

Rajamäki firstborn, short story collection A foreign landscape (2018) was nominated for the Tiiliskivi award. Like a firstborn Alisa is beautifully polished, but like the firstborn ice Alice too occasionally miss the depth, warmth, jump behind the shiny shell.

In his short stories, Rajamäki most often outlined beautiful and painful relationships between women. The same is at the center Alice too – and with them loneliness, the impossibility of reaching another.

“I never get a full grip on Sara, there are points in her that I don’t know. He may disappear in the midst of everything, you can never know.

Music plays a part in relationships – or rather, playing music. Not everyone can be as good, talented, hardworking. Also, not everyone can afford the same quality instruments, and not everyone has parents behind them who are already part of this glittering world.

An image of the popular and admired, with a background, always in the background, an outsider looming, constructed skillfully. The completed braided narrative revelation pushes the knot even tighter.

Katja’s need to make the friendship between Sara and Alisa a part of her own life is crippling, but so is the friendship between Sara and Alisa itself. The fervor of youth is immediately present, as are the misunderstandings.

The most painful ignorance concerns Alisa’s death and follows Sara wherever she escapes. Dropping from the balcony was recorded as a pity, but was that it? And if not, then who was the reason?

Relationships in addition, music, playing music, hard work behind light tunes play a part.

“How full of music can life be, all that can be exchanged for music, all that can be given up because of music? Every day had to start from the beginning: stop admiring yesterday’s performances, forget about fatigue. You don’t know anything yet. ”

The excerpt could just as well be read as a description of the author’s work, the endless days by the words.

Rajamäki’s text flutters like melodies, in a skilful rhythm. If the concert is polished, it is also a novel. Alisa the style and theme harmonize seamlessly.