Book review | This may be the most significant book of the fall: A Finnish author describes believers who are waiting for Israel’s victory

Novel

Terhi Törmälehto: They are salt and light. Big Dipper. 351 pp.

There is hard to imagine a more day-burning work: Terhi Törmälehton the third novel is a fierce, intimate and shocking description of contemporary Israel, where the Palestinian territories have been occupied for years and the country is constantly on alert due to war and the threat of terrorism.

At the same time, it tells about the rest of us, about our relationship both to the long-standing violence in the Middle East and to religion, idealism and morality.

Just for today’s threat of a great war They are salt and light not above anyway. It will take place in March 2023, less than a year before the brutal terrorist attack by the Hamas organization last October and its massive consequences.

Israel has stated that their purpose is the destruction of Hamas, but at the same time tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in the bombings, so much so that there is already talk of a Palestinian genocide.

By telling about the time just before this conflict, Törmälehto manages to shed light on the soil from which decades of hatred sprout.

“ Törmälehto infuses his novel with religion with its rituals, imagery and miracles.

In addition Törmälehto expands the picture of schisms based on religion and ideologies. It is often an experience of incompetence and isolation that can lead to violent fanaticism anywhere.

And that’s not all. The precisely and meticulously written novel also deals with the phenomenon itself: in the company of people raised (and sometimes damaged) by religion in various ways, Törmälehto infuses his novel with religion’s rituals, images of language and miracles.

When the narration sometimes jumps out of realism and starts using religion’s own language, the power with which myths have always influenced people is confirmed.

That’s why I think that one of the first novels of the autumn may well be one of its most significant.

Religion has appeared in Törmälehto’s (b. 1977) production before. Debut novel Even if the mountains shake (2017) discussed charismatic Christianity, which is a large part of, for example, Pentecostalism and which already includes half a billion people in the world.

The writer has his own revivalist Christian background, but also the experience of giving it up, which he has talked about in interviews. It’s no wonder that the stages that shook the foundations of life appear in the texts.

In the new novel as well, Törmälehto is specifically interested in why and how people believe – and how different experiences of faith can be.

Now he is taking two passionately believing Finnish women to Jerusalem. They are united by a peculiar phenomenon called Christian Zionism.

In Finland, there has been interest in the affairs of the Holy Land since the 19th century, and after the founding of Israel, it was channeled into support for Israel among both Lutherans and other Christians. It was at its most intense in the 1960s and 1980s, when religion-driven tourism was popular and people flocked to kibbutzim for volunteer work.

A historian of ideas can read more about all of this by Timo R. Stewart from a creditable reference book The enchantment of the promised land (2022).

So weird no matter how it sounds to secular ears, many Finnish Christians have really thought that the state of Israel is part of a great plan, God’s “eyeball”, “spearhead” and “thunderbolt”, which should be loved despite the differences in religions.

From the Bible prophecies related to Israel have been found and it is even believed that supporting the state will hasten the return of the Messiah, the end of the world and the separation of the righteous from the sinners.

Such thoughts can also be found They are salt and light – from the novel.

Another of the main characters, the doctor Susanna, is a fundamentalist Christian who has previously sponsored aliyah, the settlement of Jews living elsewhere in Israel. Now he is going to “restore the land” – that is, to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank of Palestine.

Susanna awaits Armageddon. With that, “God will remove the veil from the face of the Jewish people”, he believes.

“ Compared to Susanna’s discipline, Anu’s faith is intuitive, childlike and erotic, full of messages from God.

Hard line among the pioneers, almost in a holy war, Susanna finally feels at home. Success at work and as an investor, marriage to a priest, motherhood and family life have not been enough.

In this respect, another of the main characters, the German teacher Anu, is his opposite. Compared to Susanna’s discipline, Anu’s faith is intuitive, childlike and erotic, full of messages from God. He has also come to Jerusalem mostly because of the longing for skin and love.

Fortunately, you can find a man on the tram with whom you can first talk, then go to bed, thanks to studying Hebrew diligently with the Duolingo application on your phone.

So this leap of faith is quite silly, but on the other hand it was done and fought for alone. That’s why, in a way, it shows even greater courage than the mass ideology promoted by Susanna’s American online videos.

A third woman, a journalist, also participates in the week-long trip. His task is to report on the demonstrations against the right-wing government, and in the context of the novel, he also asks disturbing questions about the relations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Gravel sounds Zionism is part of Anu’s Jewish love story. He comes from a family whose “most tradition is unbelief”. The domestic militaristic machinery is a stone’s throw for a man who should finally find an alternative.

Such a juxtaposition may seem flat, but Törmälehto avoids conventionality. None of the characters is one-dimensional, and everyone has not only their shortcomings and contradictions, but also an attempt to understand their environment and their own part in it.

Both Susanna and Anu sincerely strive to be good Christians, the salt of the earth and the light of the world, like Jesus In the Gospel of Matthew, people are exhorted.

“ Could the change be due to the present moment, its tension?

Interesting the specificity of the Holy Land and Jerusalem also emerges. The city’s history and layers cannot fail to impress the visitor, because its “streets are a soul”, as Anu notices.

So it’s clear that the two women’s thoughts change, even if they don’t reach clear solutions or goals. But is the reason for that after all the magic of Jerusalem, Törmälehto makes the reader think.

Could the change be due to the present moment, its tension? About the constant presence of violence in settlements spreading illegally on Palestinian farms? Or knowing that a restaurant night in Tel Aviv can end in a terrorist attack at any moment?

Perhaps quick glances at what living in the country really means, “seeing one’s neighbor”, as the editor hopes in the novel, will open minds. Or phone conversations where you have to justify the strictness of your faith and the essence of hell to your own child.

Or maybe the change is really brought about by an angel, whom the author (bravely, skillfully!) makes sit next to the women already on the plane on the way to Israel.

After all, the idea of ​​an all-seeing and compassionate being outside of ourselves is part of the eternal human story. Such belongs to sacred stories around the world, as a reminder that life with its suffering is basically a common experience, shared even with the enemy.