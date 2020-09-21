Book Review | There has not been much to strive for the stool of the national humorist, who was left empty by Arto Paasilinna, but Mikko-Pekka Heikkinen is a good candidate

Although the electricity in the novel Sähkömies is not discharged quite like Mikko-Pekka Heikkinen’s best works, there is plenty of action and comedy in it.

Mikko-Pekka Heikkinen: Electrician. Johnny Kniga. 230 p. Also available as an audiobook read by Toni Kamula.

Tarmo Koski is an unlikely ecoterrorist. He is a 46-year-old father of a new family from Vaajakoski, an electrician by day job. But so only he makes attacks on the colonies of the fossil economy.

“I am the destruction of the brake, a glowing resistance force for change!” he glows in his adrenaline-inspired superman mode.

When the gas station strike ends up with a video clip and an afternoon newspaper, Koski becomes a celebrity. The mystical character is named oitis Electrician in the media.

Somejulkkis is also his teenage son-in-law, spreading the gospel of boastful consumption with his videos co-sponsored by commercial collaboration – until the whimsical wind of popularity turns from behind his back to the stomach.

Mikko-Pekka Heikkinen (b. 1974) in the novel, the potential difference between a consumer of a consumer-critical and every-weekly changing fashion messenger is just waiting to unfold.

From Arto Paasilinna the empty stool of the kingdom humorist has not been the subject of much effort. Tuomas Kyrö is Paasilinna ‘s most obvious mantle heir, but Heikkinen is also a good candidate.

His best-known work is probably still the first novel in production Greetings from Kuttura. In it, Finland’s rich south and poor north are plunged into civil war. Relationship to the first novel of Arto Paasilinna about the war between Finland and Sweden Operation Finland (1972) is obvious.

Heikkinen’s literary production has since lived off heightened stereotypes. Heikkinen takes ridiculous critics at times, sometimes a critic from Lapland. The characters work in everyday Finland but would also be suitable for storybooks.

Playing with stereotypes in itself creates humor, but when a writer sprains something – makes the unlikely even more unlikely – a contradiction arises. Such as Electrician eco-sabotage fitter.

Politically in the correct 2020s, one can, of course, ask whether the use of humor by stereotypes is acceptable.

The electrician’s wife Marjaana ends up on the agility track with a feminism vocabulary as the victim of the bursts of a brilliant co-enthusiast (name: Valpuri, place of residence: Käpylä, profession: a student of gender studies ”or some other nose”.

Doesn’t Heikkinen, a monthly-paid white man from Helsingin Sanomat, make a mockery of a person in a weaker position, albeit a fictitious one? “Many have been barked for the rest of their lives, but not yet as those in power,” Marjaana, who works at Alepa’s cashier, updates Valpuri’s power position speeches.

In hyper-correct time, stereotyping may be juggling with swords, but of course author Heikkinen looks at his novel characters gently or at least hilariously.

While his characters don’t generate a passion-like warmth of sympathy, it’s hard to imagine anyone’s charming beard hipster from a small brewery IPA or a reindeer man proud of his snowmobiles ruining his works.

Exaggerated his character Heikkinen takes to exceptional circumstances. An exceptional situation digs out features of people that remain obscured in everyday life, and in the novel it offers a great way to bring about interesting activities.

In a concrete pig (2018) migrants end up in a tent village rising in southern Helsinki. In the electrician a state of emergency is caused by a long-lasting power outage that strikes under Christmas.

The safety stocks collected in the freezer are transferred to a cooler bag, the toilet is pulled by pouring water from the bucket into the bowl. Alepa can be opened, but the cash registers have to catch up with the total amount of purchases with a calculator.

The power outage is one of the catastrophic scenarios in the modern world, again topical after the Aila storm. A few years ago, the effects of a power outage were painted Ilkka Remes Freezing hell in his novel (2015). The level of Heikkinen’s review is more mundane than Remes’ action thriller.

Heikkinen will culminate his novel at an international climate conference to be held at Finlandia Hall. Looked like a cinematic camera-driving father and son side interests coincide.

The author is the editor-in-chief of Parnasso.