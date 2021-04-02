Book Review | The years of danger are back: Anna-Lena Laurén writes about the “velvet dictatorship”, even though steel is once again hardening in Russia

A well-deserved correspondent puts a strong hope in the people, in human goodness and inevitability for change.

Nonfiction book

Anna-Lena Laurén: The Velvet Dictatorship. Resistance and supporters of modern Russia (Sammetsdiktaturen). Kaisa Sivenius, Finland. Teos & Förlaget. 200 s.

Russian correspondents Anna-Lena Laurén (b. 1976) is the most multidisciplinary and analytical – as well as the most award-winning. For a dozen years, he has not only terrified the flow of daily media and compiled columns, but also dropped a few Russian books that year. They have accumulated half a dozen.

The latest work is Velvet dictatorship, a sonar to modern Russia with faceted descriptions. As before, Laurén masters the combination of pertinent details and longer historical arcs.

Finished material would be enough for endless hundreds of articles with interviews, but no sort of recycling has been suppressed. The journalist’s experience and country knowledge certainly provide a valid basis for his interpretations.

The titles of the subsections describe great content: Things not talked about, Get rid of the tsar, Njet, Relationship to truth, Iron fist in velvet glove… Laurén criticizes the Russian relationship with power, propaganda and history, corruption, the everyday life of the people and environmental concerns, and the commercial vows of speech and language. The themes overlap naturally.

Putin there is a sharp focus on power clicks. It is welcome (less often said) to equate the strategic differences between Russia and China. “The Kremlin is roaring and squealing, threatening and pressuring. Neighboring countries are being attacked. – -. Touhu leaves behind a series of semi-finished operations in, for example, eastern Ukraine, North Ossetia and Transnistria, ”Laurén writes.

“As Russia pushes like an elephant in the porcelain trade, China is increasing its influence by buying ports and electricity grids from poor countries and building infrastructure, power plants and roads in return. This is how it commits the countries to China. ”

Russia disturbs and takes up arms, China lets money talk.

Populism corrosive to the West no startle in the east. In Russia, the traces of falsehood are long, and the premise of all lies is to be reversed in ancient times – among tsars, pajamas and the people. That’s where the question arises as to who bluffs best. Dobra, now this is understood in the West too…

The inferiority and superiority of the Russians over the West is well known; the spirit of sacrifice and sacrifice vary. Laurén illuminates this national attitude with toned cases.

Alexei Navalnyista while writing, Laurén opposes him as a star propagandist from Putin, editor-in-chief of RT Margarita Simonjanin. While he excellently weighed the differences between the two, I think Simonjan is the wrong benchmark. One should, of course, be equated with the principal, himself Vladimir Putin, which Navalnyi questions and undermines in many ways.

Deeply worrying information about Navalny’s prison conditions has not been recorded.

The people protested in the streets enraged by corruption, electoral fraud and social injustice, Laurén interprets – and these causes have been fully realized.

The prospect of how corruption permeates and poisons society as a whole is inconsolable and true. At the heart of corruption is a form of corruption, “ottak,” in which an official at each level gets his or her own slice. Therefore, corruption remains.

At its most humane, the work is Yuri Dmitry in the chapter. Karelian victim researcher Dmitrijev (b. 1956) received a lead-heavy castle sentence last year, for fictitious reasons, and his health may soon collapse. That Stalin the investigation of the victims of the execution is too sensitive to be punished, shows what kind of petty tales Russia faces.

What an afterimage book to leave?

Surprisingly bright – insofar as Laurén places a strong hope on citizens, human goodness and the inevitability of change. And let it be his right.

Finally, about the name. Velvet dictatorship the concept is no longer sufficient to cover the essence of the system. The idea that a velvet-padded steel fist would somehow characterize the system is not at all in line with the direction of society in recent years.

The Russians have no protection from the arbitrariness of the authorities. They lack democracy, lack property protection, legal certainty, freedom of election, freedom of speech and expression, so where would they feel that velvety touch?

Yes, it is steel in Russia that is now hardening. Once again.