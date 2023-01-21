Book Review | The world’s first dystopia novel was accused of being too dark, but now it feels like a utopia

The underrated novel by Mary Shelley, known as the creator of Frankenstein, is a fascinating depiction of the end of the world.

Novel

Mary Shelley: The Last Man (The Last Man). Finnish Antti Immonen. Ntamo. 639 pp.

English Mary Shelley (1797–1851) wrote at the age of 19 Frankenstein’sa novel about a scientist who created new life from the pieces of dead people.

The creature seemed to condense the worst nightmares of a society reaching into modern times. The novel dealt with the morality of science and between the lines also the themes of motherhood in a way that still feels relevant.

Frankenstein – The New Prometheus are great classics of both horror and science fiction. It is considered the world’s first real science fiction novel.

Shelley is also a poet who went down in history By Percy Bysshe Shelley as a spouse and a celebrity of his time. The Shelleys formed Lord Byron’s with to a circle of friends where we lived with poetry, philosophy and decadent pleasures.

Percy Shelley and Byron were respected geniuses who were allowed moral liberties. Mary Shelley did not have the same opportunity for freedom or career. Frankenstein too first published under a pseudonym.

After her first novel, Mary Shelley wrote several other works, but they have not survived in a similar way.

Shelley’s third novel, published in 1826 The last mantells about a plague that sweeps all of humanity in its wake.

The work is mentioned often considered the world’s first dystopian novel. Shelley could therefore also be considered the foremother of this still popular genre.

The last person however, has never been read with such eagerness as Frankensteinand it has not had access to the greatest classics lists.

When appearing The last man got bad reviews. It was considered dark and morbid. The work was unearthed from the obscurity of history in the 1960s, when many forgotten works were republished, but it did not attract the attention of the general public even then.

Many literary researchers and enthusiasts have seized on it mainly to state that the work is lacking and heavy.

Publishing house and a translator Antti Immonen idea to bring The last man available to Finnish readers is somewhat surprising, but even more gratifying. The novel has been translated skillfully and carefully and includes interesting references.

As a reading experience The last man is not at all as numbing as the reputation suggests. On the contrary, Immonen’s smooth translation makes reading a great pleasure.

Shelley’s prose is an elevated jeweled language, where the plot and theme lie somewhere deep beneath the jeweled sentences.

The work is at its best if read in moderate doses. Then you can easily stop to admire – and laugh a little – the great mood and the virtues of the main characters, which are compared to the forces of nature and the qualities of mythical heroes.

I saw in the work describes the first meeting with Prince Adrian:

“His sensitivity and politeness fascinated everyone. In addition, he was lively, intelligent and overflowingly benevolent. At such a young age, he had also read deeply and was very philosophical in spirit. Thanks to his spirit, he was so irresistible when interacting with other people that he looked like an inspired musician who played the “lyre of the mind” with unerring skill and divine harmony.

The corresponding high-style reflection of Lyra’s mind continues without a break for six hundred pages.

The last man takes place at the end of the 21st century, when we live in a wonderful pastoral idyll. The main characters listen to music and the gurgling of mountain streams and have a lofty conversation in the shade of beech trees.

In England, they are considering whether the country should be a kingdom or a republic. A terrible plague changes everything, and soon humanity is on its way to destruction – still, of course, admiring the privacy of philosophers and nature.

As a vision of the future The last man feels pretty thin. The social views mirror the discussions of their time, which are fascinating for readers interested in the cultural and ideological history of the time, but hardly very insightful on a more general level.

Anything Jules Verne Shelley has not developed spiritual sci-fi ideas either. The only fuss is the hot air balloon with feather wings. You can fly from one end of Britain to the other in just a couple of days.

This journey is also described eloquently: the feathers emit a “buzzing, sensory-tingling sound” and the ball moves like “a wild swan on its spring flight”.

The focus of the novel is in the themes of loss and loneliness. It appeared after the famine and cholera epidemic of 1816, at a time when the idea of ​​the last man had long been fashionable in art. The destruction of humanity also symbolizes the collapse of the political idealism of the Romantic period.

Shelley had several personal losses in his background. Percy Shelley had drowned, Byron had died of fever and the circle of friends had fallen apart. Three of Shelley’s four children had died young.

The novel’s main characters have their direct prototypes. The wise Prince Adrian is Percy Shelley and the dynamic Lord Raymond is Byron.

With the last person has a lot to offer the modern reader. After the corona years, the description of the plague pandemic is fascinating even in its shocking nature. At least this time it didn’t go so smoothly.

In a time of loss of nature, climate change and Russian nuclear weapons, contemplating the destruction through fiction is comforting in its own way.

The last person the greatest gift to modern times is nature photography inspired to the point of being amusing.

The reader finds himself mourning Europe’s long ago felled hardwood forests, clean mountain streams and the flourishing nature that Shelley’s contemporaries were so fond of romanticizing. Shelley described the loss of everything, but could not even imagine the destruction of nature.

When appearing accused of being too dark The last man is also utopian literature for the modern reader. It describes a world where days are spent wandering in enchanting forests, bends and valleys.

Wonderfully blooming nature remains, even if man disappears.