Book Review | The work that sheds light on Tarja Halonen’s activist background is a thought-provoking sharp book

In her sharp book, journalist Katri Merikallio sheds light on Tarja Halonen’s work alongside political work.

Katri Merikallio: Tarja Halonen. The story of an activist. Zeal. 247 p. Also available as e- and audiobook.

Tarja Halonen an exceptional background was laid in the 2000 presidential election: left-wing demer, feminist, single parent, Seta-active… She did not profile herself at the number one celebration of the society, but also enjoyed being closer to the ordinary people, showing support for the underprivileged and minorities.

Supplier Katri Merikallio focus The story of an activist specifically in these aspects. It is not a question of Halonen’s biography, but of the activist’s travel story with biographical material. It only covers a strip of his stages, but a notable one.

At the bottom is Halonen Lylimother’s bitter civil war experiences that move into Tarja’s daughter and offer her a special perspective. The background should be taken into account. As president, he didn’t spread his most painful family histories, and has only talked about things in recent years.

As a social activist, Halonen is not one of the earliest. The common practice for poorer students was to first get a profession and a job and then only examine other eagles – if there is time left. That’s how he worked. At the age of almost 25, as a near-finished lawyer, he still sat carefully in the back row of the Old Conquest in the fall of 1968.

It is illustrative that when Halonen rose to parliament at the age of 35, he was a bourgeois boy Erkki Tuomioja joked, “that how dare you start at that age?” Different backgrounds, different possibilities, different routes.

Halonen has still had time. Merikallio goes through his activities in many ways, and in the face of their abundance gathered, one must be amazed. As a helper and activist, Halonen has sought more pragmatic improvements to laws and practices than pursued high goals declaratively. He has promoted many projects as if free, detached from the politics of the day.

Especially There has been a lot of talk about Seta’s presidency, mostly contemptuous, and Halose has been forcibly turned into a lesbian. First, however, was Sexpo, the sexual policy association he co-founded in 1969.

Sexpo played a major role not only in sex education in general, but also in the rapid rationalization of the abortion law. Prior to that, dangerous illegal abortions were performed at an estimated 18,000 to 40,000 per year. The numbers feel amazing.

Along the record, there are the protagonist’s own-sounding cleavages, such as, “It was always said that young people know a lot about sex. It’s just a bunny, they didn’t know then and they don’t know now. ”

Seta’s history has been a success story for equality. In 1980, Halonen thought of their concurrence with the leadership of the Organization, “Am I that pussy so that I do not dare, or too embarrassed to go to defend gay rights, when they are forced to live with discrimination every day.” A simple, weighty argument.

If there is still room for improvement in laws and rights, the situation in Finland can still be assessed as world-class. Half a century ago, gays had to meet secretly in the bush of Mäntymäki, today Pride is celebrated under the auspices of the Prime Minister.

Halonen’s Chile solidarity has also been a strong act. Of the few hundred refugees who arrived in the fall of 1973, he knows everyone, and what is rare and valuable, he was later able, as president, to visit Chile, which has returned to democracy.

Activism stories in addition, the book also leaks information about everyday politics. It is eloquent to read, for example, what kind of contempt for top officials the new foreign minister had to face at the foreign ministry right in the spring of 1995. In the eyes of some, he felt he was “just such a terrible worker slut”.

Halosen Putinrelations have been speculated, and that too he gets out loud. “Putin should not be looked at from the bottom up or from the top down. If you look from the top down, you get hurt, he is very careful about this, ”Halonen himself defines his view. “If you look from the bottom up, the other smells fear. If you talk about the eyes, there is nothing strange about it. ”

Halonen has been successful and comfortable in post-presidential positions of trust around the world. Partners such as the former UN Secretary-General also seem satisfied Ban Ki-moon the interview reveals. In particular, he thanks Halonen and Finland for their role model and contribution to human and sexual rights, equality and the rule of law.

The story of an activist is a thought – provoking sharp book in which Halonen ‘s motive base is well exposed. Katri Merikallio does not aim for more than the boundaries of the topic are flexible. Some sociologists have already talked about Tarja Halonen’s impressive example for younger women. A glance at the current government illuminates the power of that example.