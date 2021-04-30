Book Review | The work of Lauri Hokkanen, an insider of insiders, culminates in a small series of combat books: he does not explain but explains

Lauri Hokkanen critically describes the Soviet era. The book sinks far into the horrors of communist history, but it does not in itself increase the book’s explanatory power.

History

Lauri Hokkanen: In whose ranks I stood. Fighters and the legacy of state terror. Docendo. 498 s.

First the former in terms: a blatant anti-communist book is at hand. And in modern Finnish: In whose troops I stood with his work Lauri Hokkanen makes a noteworthy attempt to portray combat – as his own choice and as a Finnish exceptional phenomenon. A thick slice of Soviet communism with its horrors spreads in the background.

Lauri “Lare” Hokkanen (b. 1950), a high school boy from Mikkeli, had internalized radical contemporary views and at the age of 18 it was time to say to his comrades in the Meijer bar:

Manifesto was held. Through the Maoist spin, he was absorbed into the youthful and settled into the polytechnic of the blue-shirt movement. From there, he became the “shadow district secretary” of the Skp minority in Helsinki, which is hosted by the majority.

In the summer of 1982, Hokkanen was fired from the work of a minority, branded a “CIA agent”, which is a sure placement trick in Skp’s history. Fifteen cadre years were over, according to Hokkanen, fortunately and for relief. He says his suspicions tormented him long before the kicks.

The book describes not only the delusion of the individual and the group, but also previous generations, the traumas of Soviet relations, and the mounds of communism. Without compromising and saving meat.

Under the subheading Fighters and the legacy of state terror Hokkanen already strongly points out the direction and factors in which the accounting book should be emphasized and committed. It is anchored in the past, contenting itself almost exclusively with the cases and intersections of the 1960s and 80s, but with a search for numerous more distant histories of events and ideas.

Everything has a background, but unnecessarily distant backs are sought for combat. The movement of young radicals, which went hand in hand with the old Skalinists of the Skp, does not knock out all the terror and evil observed in the world. Although it closed its eyes to Soviet evil.

Roughly speaking, even the dangerous toil of youth would not require an explanation of the entire political history of the 20th century. There are plenty of educational historical warnings on the pages, but based on what was read later, they do not illuminate the thought processes of teenage laurels. They may increase self-awareness – in retrospect.

The most authentic work there is fiery criticism and self-criticism. Hokkanen whips dishonesty, conformism, and the Kremlin’s spitting, which began to become more widespread and to guide the thoughts, speeches, and actions of young people. The facade became content.

The most interesting are my own observations and memory. Hokkanen cuts and places his own political story in the midst of the general flood. Many people look out of there.

He highlights the Soviet armors of Prague in 1968. The young left was furious with the occupation, but only a year passed and many became sympathetic. Intervention became the touchstone of fraternal smoke and proletarian internationalism.

The water distributor was also the Editor-in-Chief of the Informant Urho Jokisen speech O. W. Kuusinen at the party in Vanha in 1971. Hokkanen calls it a “wedding speech,” in which Jokinen struck an interpretation of the Winter War authorized by the Kremlin in front of young people. And taught the deepest political doctrine, “loyalty to the Soviet Union”.

To be or not to be, on the Soviet side? It became a Cold War character test, after which one can only get to the camp of Jokinen and his partners.

Urho Jokinen (1924–1996) draws the faceted image. Minority bosses Battle of the Blue Hall (1926–2002) was considered a ‘cotton politician’ with a phrase, a cashier Markus Kainulaista (1922–2017) as a talented dogmatist, but Jokinen’s grumpy charisma sank into thousands of newcomers. “Something radiated from him.”

Jokinen kept in constant contact with the Soviet curators. The informant’s say in politics swelled when it was known that a silent partner, His Master’s Voice, was speaking in the columns of the magazine. Jokinen was sensitive to the bourgeois’ meticulousness and his own distractions – it is symptomatic that he also politically directed the minority cultural organization KTL.

Jokinen messed up fact and fantasy. As an example, his father, who jumped to the east, killed the NKVD in Sandarmoh, Karelia, in 1938, but Jokinen himself maintained the ideal story of a landing father executed by Finnish barley. Divisive and sad, to put it mildly.

Not new information that money was flowing from Moscow. But the book contains a penny-accurate list (1970–1990) of six men who have set off more than FIM 130 million. Not all support is on the list, but the size range is, and it’s not small.

The beneficiary was also the majority of Skp, until in 1983 it sold Koito’s house at a high price and detached from the eastern flame. Only then could a minority of the party be afforded.

With a lively pen Hokkanen characterizes people, situations and choices. But I missed even a small subchapter: What I did. After all, he was a member of the militant leadership, sat in secret sessions, heard information, quarrels and moans, spoke and probably acted himself. But he doesn’t pop out of them.

Hokkanen sums up the reversal elements of young people: “the spark came from the south,” the Third World freedom struggles, “the impetus and example” was adopted from the west, “but the ideology came from the east”. The degree of domestication remained low.

According to Hokkanen, militancy gained a foothold because our yya spirit lacked hegemony against Bolshevism and totalitarianism. From publicity, the nature of the Soviet Union as a state of terror, dictatorship, and murder had been visually retouched, and in a diluted atmosphere it became possible to unite “the youth uprising, communism, and the Soviet Union into a single ideological package”.

In a small series of battle books In whose troops I stood stands out as a whimsical climax. There are structural and focus problems, and Hokkanen sheds very thin light on what he does. But best of all, he doesn’t want to explain but to explain.

Comment: Why did the patrol go directly under the red flags?

Liekö coincidence that in the near future, two writers of their fighting have jumped into the lineup directly from a solid conservative scouting movement.

Lauri Hokkanen (b. 1950) tells in his book how, as a dedicated scout, he stood in the flag guard on the graves of heroes. And marched soon under the red flags.

Satu Hassi (b. 1951) describes a similar route Mannerheim buckle and red flag in his memoirs (2018). He sang scout songs at the age of 15, and after a while the songs changed from flight.

What had dragged them to the patrol, who then sensitively heard the sirens of the opposite shore? Clear order, crowd, songs and flags? Go don’t know.

