Book Review | The work of Germany’s most popular suspense writer progresses addictively and offers appropriate surprises

The number one title of the German-language thriller Sebastian Fitzek introduces itself to Finnish readers. The author is definitely worth a visit, writes critic Pertti Avola.

Novel

Sebastian Fitzek: Patient (Der Insasse). Heli Naski, Finland. Bazar. 383 p. Also available as an audiobook.

Bazar has included Germany ‘s currently best – selling author in its publishing program Sebastian Fitzekin thrillers. Now published Patient in addition, two more Fitzek translations are expected later this year.

In 2006, his first book Die Therapie published by Fitzek (b. 1971) compares perhaps best with the thrillers we know Thomas Harrisin. Like Harris, Fitzek writes about the cruel thrills of serial killers and the impact of their actions on the lives of ordinary people.

Five of his books have been made into films, including the thriller that will be published in Finnish in May Passenger 23.

In 2018 originally appeared Patient appears on the one hand a very progressive and surprising, on the other hand a product that cultivates rather one-dimensional horror figures, which, however, towards the end is shaped into a cleverly constructed thriller.

Child killer Guido Tramnitz gets caught and gets a transit to a closely guarded psychiatric hospital. At the urging of his lawyer, Tramnitz closes his mouth after revealing only a few of his victims ’graves.

However, short-faced ex-firefighter and paramedic Till Berkhoff is eager to know where his six-year-old son, Max, who was abducted and presumably murdered by Tramnitz, is buried.

So Berkhoff, with his police wire, plots a new identity for himself and infiltrates the hospital as a patient to squeeze the truth from Tramnitz. But Berkhoff has no idea what kind of nest of sadism and intrigue he will end up in. Or which man actually was Patrick Winter, whose identity Berkhoff uses to get to the hospital.

Patient proceeds excellently smoothly and addictively, always offering surprises to the reader at appropriate intervals. Fitzek also creates a good atmosphere in the corners of the Berlin hospital, which stains in the constant pouring rain.

Ordinary trotter Berkhoff is a believable character, but many of the other characters in the story appear mostly as creepy caricatures designed to cause the reader to shiver with disgust and fear.

Tramnitz is by no means the worst of them. For him, Fitzek manages to create a somewhat disgustingly fascinating character, like Hannibal Lecter of Harris.

The best In the patient however, the fact is that the story is well constructed and the surprises at the end are great. By alluding to them throughout the story, Fitzek keeps the reader on his toes and maintains the feeling that not everything is what it looks like.

And the wit also continues in the author’s thanks, which at the end of the book are built in the form of a short-sighted.

German detective stories are then Sapo Series cessation of infatuation quite a bit, so the language area whodunit side of the publication of the current lead star of works is welcome. As a storyteller and builder, Sebastian Fitzek is definitely a producer of shivering and surprises worth visiting.