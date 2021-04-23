Book Review | The woman turns into a door handle in Sanna Puutonen’s debut work – and Alvar Aalto’s test house is “a boat that leaks in spring”

The level of Sanna Puutonen’s short stories is variable. Some are brightly polished, some ideas don’t carry.

Jani Volasen and Tommi Korpelan scripting MS Romantic The series focuses on following four individuals in each episode. In the end, there is only one protagonist in the series that repeats from one episode to another, and that is the space: the cruise ship that Finns love uses the supreme power of the series, dictates the terms, and even changes the way people behave.

Some try to control every inch of space. Some relinquish control and drink themselves into a hanging pot.

Antti Luusuaniemi played by Kaide looks at the space from the perspective of mating, for example. His observations include, for example, that an enclosed space increases lust, and one can only get out of here overboard.

If Danten A divine play chooses to read primarily as a travelogue, in which, too, Hell rises to be one of the protagonists in the story rather than the milieu.

Helsinki resident Sanna Puutonen (b. 1989) debut Heart wall in the short stories, buildings and architecture rise to be more important to people. Puutonen, who won the J. H. Erko writing competition in 2018, has studied architecture at Aalto University and writing at Critical University.

The people and spaces in the book are often at your fingertips. Just enough that mutual understanding is not achieved. The characters are distant in their names, and their descriptions are often intentionally incomplete.

In domestic contemporary prose architecture has been successfully exhibited in recent years. Pearl Kajasteen Build, suffer and forget (2020) acted like a good essay work: it offered unique perspectives and insights between film and architecture.

Also working as an architect Eeva Turusen in a collection of short stories Miss U recalls her so-called interpersonal history (2019) spaces in places dominated man more than man space, as in the short story The best technical property manager. Puutonen DeviationsThe narrator of the novel actually resembles a lot of the neurotic character of Turunen’s Novell.

As is unfortunately often the case in collections of short stories, the level of Puutonen’s short stories varies.

Some are brightly polished and enjoyable, like the opening of the collection Theoretical starting points. The text shuttles in a short space between the classic creation story and delicious feminist surrealism as a woman bites the fruit and turns into a handle, which the great-grandfathers eventually lift into a display case after sufficiently tingling it.

The text written in this way wants to be read many times in the tube.

In some texts sees in itself a useful idea that has not ultimately carried into a complete short story. Some would have more material, but the implementation has remained sketchy and stuck in the first obvious solutions, such as Alvar Aallon buildings reinterpreting Single-family houses.

Stylistically, the exchange of a linguistic and structural register brings a good contrast, but the idea could perhaps have been refined further, even though describing the Test House as a “boat that leaks in the spring” is amusing.

The wave should be teased, but it remains a bit of a smile. Also ProfileThe humor of the short story remains obvious.

Instead Century balcony observations are sharp. Leaving the spaces and nature sound beautiful and rhythmic childhood games.

The role of an architect in literature or media presentations in general easily stumbles into a position of cynical intelligence, from which the way in which people do not know how to use the spaces designed for them is murmured, although that role may be other.

