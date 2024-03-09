Book review | The ward nurse from Turku becomes Miss Marple in the excellent opening of the hospital detective series

The start of Patricia G. Bertényi's new series is a successful modern mystery detective.

Novel

Patricia G. Bertényi: Everyone is blind. Oak. 430 pp.

Hungarian born writer from Turku Patricia G. Bertényi (b. 1973) has previously published a trilogy combining detective stories and fantasy Messenger of Shadows. I wasn't that excited about it, but the new one Section C1-series starter Everyone is blind is another country. In it, Bertényi, a nurse in the intensive care unit by her second profession, is on her own ground in the middle of the hospital's practices and human relationships.

Hospital detectives do exist, but they are not the direct mainstream of the detective genre. American comes to mind the most Robin Cook, who since 1972 has written a lopsided stack of thrillers either set in a hospital milieu or otherwise medically themed.

Everyone is blind is not a thriller, but basically a traditional mystery detective. It is set in near-future Turku, which has been renamed Aboa and has numerous massive new buildings, including a new university central hospital. There, the floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views of the sea.

The story begins from a cruel run-over, in which the famous, late-career opera singer Berit Åstrand dies. Soon, two male patients, Matti Wirtanen, a grinder who owns numerous buildings in Aboa, and Frank Niemi, a cultural critic known for his malice, die in the hospital despite resuscitation efforts.

Strange Deaths raise suspicions in two people, the intensive care unit nurse Daniela Lindgren and Janka Vitéz, a hospital assistant who moved to Finland from Hungary 30 years ago, and who has not always been a hospital assistant, but something completely different. Soon, these local Miss Marples join forces and start dealing with deaths.

Evidence and surprising twists accumulate in appropriate doses until the pattern is complete and the murderer is identified.

Bertényi is not even now, the fantasist keeps fantasy ingredients completely away, but they serve as a piquant spice in a story centered around three very different women, the third one being the beautiful pop star Aydan Flynn.

The women are indeed in the main role of the story and the men remain completely at the edges, as do the policemen. Bertényi creates a quite believable and pleasant detective protagonist out of Janka, who is in his sixties and has a hip problem.

Through him, the author also examines outsideness, how Janka, even after 30 years and fully fluent in the language, feels that she is a stranger in her new homeland.

Through Dan and Aydan, the self-esteem problems and tough experiences of younger women also come into the picture. None of the women will remain a cardboard detective character, instead they will become interesting people. Dan and Aydan's circle play around each other also adds tension to the plot. Whether they become lovers will remain in the next parts of the series.

“ An experienced detective geek can predict the murderer, but not his motive.

Detective story is skillfully composed in layers. An experienced detective geek can predict the murderer, but not his motive. The motive is also ambiguous, now not acceptable, but understandable, and the method of murder itself is inventive.

Because the series is about Everyone is blind also leaves a few loose threads for continuation. They include, among others, the stalker of women lurking in Turku's night, Dan's family background as the daughter of a politician couple, and who caused Aydan's traumas and physical scars.

All in all Everyone is blind is a successful modern mystery detective, which is enhanced by the expert description of hospital routines and intensive care procedures.

The only slightly strange feature of the book is the setting of the story in Turku of the near future, which has changed a lot. Because it doesn't matter much in terms of the story itself.

But maybe that will be explained in the sequels of the series.