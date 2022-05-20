Book Review | The untreated past remains a burden inside, reminds Deborah Levy in her moving and thought-provoking biography

The end of the Deborah Record trilogy is reminiscent of what all accumulates inside and around an aging person over a lifetime and how it should be taken care of.

Autobiography

Deborah Record: Deeds (Real Estate). Pauliina Vanhatalo, Finland. S&S. 219 s.

British author Deborah Levyn A trilogy of the 21st century, the previous parts of which are What I don’t want to know and The cost of livinghas now received a great decision.

How a mature middle-aged (Levy was born in 1959) writer remembers, touches, and defines her life is a moving, thought-provoking read.

Anyway, the record is such an interesting and self-contained writer that you would like him to visit Finland someday – maybe at the 2023 Helsinki Lit festival?

The original language name of the work Real Estate refers to real estate owned. Pauliina Old House mostly in fluent translation it belongs imaginatively: Deeds of title.

That is what the book and both names are about. The narrator ponders and deconstructs everything that has accumulated over and around him over the course of sixty years.

Part of it is concrete stuff, part is valuable experience, part is unnecessary ballast.

Ownership is a term that is also used a lot in organizations and business today: who own for any project who has an idea or project intellectual property?

The album clearly recognizes this use of language and ironizes it in its associatively advancing text, moving from place to place.

The author-narrator is at home in London, at a residence in Paris, in a village in Hydra, Greece, or in his memories of his childhood in South Africa.

So he has a lot too ownershipfrom the landscapes and dwellings that surround life to interpersonal relationships, objects, and emotions.

The movement is started – according to the original name – from the premises. There is a shed where the narrator works and the imaginary house he misses.

In a way, one can see a character in the text from the “house of the mind,” as described in the psychoanalytic texts: we all have a dark cellar and an attic inhabited by ghosts, sometimes with more space for work and everyday life.

In this context, the album, which spices the text all the time with references to literature and other art, mentions the surrealist writer Leonora Carrington and this tells of old women The Hearing Trumpet -compact novel (1976).

Houses and in addition to the facilities, age is rising Deeds of title as the second main theme.

The narrator begins to send sixty, and it seems to be for him, if not a crisis, then at least a milestone, a watershed in life.

The emphasis on the anniversary feels strange when his thinking and work doesn’t seem to be slowing down in any way – maybe it’s related to the cultures he’s grown up in?

But of course, at some point in one’s life, one thinks of the past, especially if one is married with an adult child and an elderly parent.

What all influences how a person is shaped, for example, as a writer?

Everything, Levy writes, even that feels insignificant. Only after experiencing it can one take off the “sensible symbolic shoes he had worn in his twenties” and replace him with “silver thick-soled boots”.

They can go to the forest on their feet to encounter a wolf – it is used by Levy as a symbol of creativity, the “whole meaning” of writing.

The way In deeds of ownership telling the extremely worn-out “how I became me” story is refreshingly fresh, and how the narrator gathers evidence of his possessions, real and dreamy, moving and whimsical.

The wish list includes a boat called Rosetta, an egg-shaped fireplace like in New Mexico, a pomegranate tree and a freezer where you can make margaritas.

The real evidence of the livelihood, on the other hand, is three electric bikes, two Afghan wooden horses and long-coveted silk sheets – as well as a bond with parents, two children and friends dancing with them on their 60th birthday in Paris.

Levy writes enthusiastically and lovingly about the ever-changing motherhood of her adult daughters.

And is that enough it as a property and even a spiritual home to live and work in safety, wherever in the world it moves?

Yes, as long as those previous homes remember to organize and, if necessary, clean the new under completely, Levy advises. The untreated past remains inside, a burden.

This is perhaps especially important for a woman, recalls an inner story where a narrator tries to get filmmakers excited about a film idea about old women.

The combination of woman and age still doesn’t seem interesting enough, rather boring or comical. Even a creative woman is always in danger of disappearing, mostly in the background of men. Indeed, they do not lack confidence in the permanence of their gifts.

That is why it is important to constantly evaluate experiences – that is, intellectual property. We need to innovate, get rid of wrong or outdated roles.

To convince himself of his value and significance, in the words of Deborah Levy, write “the whole script is constantly being updated”.