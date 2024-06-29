Book review | The top economist suggests so thick that it’s hard to believe it’s true

Book review|According to the new book by the rock star of economics, Thomas Piketty, neither the economy nor historical circumstances constrain decision-making, but everything is due to ideology, writes economist Heikki Pursiainen.
Heikki Pursiainen
Nonfiction book
Thomas Piketty: Capital and ideology (Capital et idéologie). Finnish Maarit Tillman-Leino and Saana Rusi. Zeal. 877 pp.
French by Thomas Piketty Capital and ideology lets the bourgeois reader off too easily.
I don’t mean that the book is an easy reading experience. It’s a grueling 800-page romp that combines ground-breaking statistical detective work, wikipedia-grade history, and a socialist pamphlet.
#Book #review #top #economist #suggests #thick #hard #true
Leave a Reply