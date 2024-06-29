Saturday, June 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Book review | The top economist suggests so thick that it’s hard to believe it’s true

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
Book review | The top economist suggests so thick that it’s hard to believe it’s true
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the new book by the rock star of economics, Thomas Piketty, neither the economy nor historical circumstances constrain decision-making, but everything is due to ideology, writes economist Heikki Pursiainen.

Thomas Piketty has warned that a small elite living on inheritances and interest may soon rule society. Picture: Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters, Image Processing HS

Heikki Pursiainen

Nonfiction book

Thomas Piketty: Capital and ideology (Capital et idéologie). Finnish Maarit Tillman-Leino and Saana Rusi. Zeal. 877 pp.

French by Thomas Piketty Capital and ideology lets the bourgeois reader off too easily.

I don’t mean that the book is an easy reading experience. It’s a grueling 800-page romp that combines ground-breaking statistical detective work, wikipedia-grade history, and a socialist pamphlet.

#Book #review #top #economist #suggests #thick #hard #true

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Serbia | A man shot a policeman with a crossbow in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade

Serbia | A man shot a policeman with a crossbow in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]