Book review | The time for #Meto passed years ago only in the opinion of those who were not touched by it, according to the debut novel

Irene Kajo's work navigates the cross wave of flesh-and-blood thickenings and neutral factual speech.

Novel

Irene Kajo: One of us has experience of improper treatment. WSOY. 224 pp.

Irene Kayon to the debut novel One of us has an experience with the inappropriate about the treatment, a content warning should be put on all those snowflakes who say that those who have been subjected to improper treatment should stop making a fuss for nothing. Boys are just boys, even a horse kicks for love, and rowing doesn't drain the lake.

For the rest of us, the work shows the bloody brutality of what it feels like to be the subject of inappropriate treatment, physical and psychological abuse. Kajo's spotlight shines a light on what can happen to both the subject and his loved ones when exploitation occurs during artistic work.

It is clear that no one's job description, studies or hobbies should ever involve exploitation.

On the other hand, one one of the tasks of art is to explore the limits of humanity, of humanity, of the individual person.

It could be done in a confidential atmosphere, in a space secured by mutual appreciation and agreements. And so the border crossing begins in Kajonki's story, through responsibility:

“If we deal with physicality in our performances, we should also test ourselves physically, make ourselves vulnerable. We can't just expect it from the viewers, expose them to our experiments, if we're not ready to go further ourselves first. It's time to give up the government's distance,” Kajo begins his story.

Trust in a respected professional makes relinquishing control feel safe. This is how new creative art becomes possible. At the same time, unfortunately, destructive artistry, broken humanity is also possible.

in Finland The group of Turks under the protection of a halo of special genius, the methods have turned into Turkishness, where the nausea of ​​actors is accepted as part of good art, especially in the context of studying and training.

Before his novel, Kajo has dealt with Turkishness in his 2020 Nuoren Voima writings and in the performance of the Ida ho group, which was left in the wake of the corona fall Case X. It followed how two people who experienced violence from a person working at the University of the Arts tried to take their case forward in the institution. At that time, the chosen genre was anonymized, fact-based documentary.

In her debut novel, the genre is rather writing from the female body, openness about the physical and spiritual life experience that takes you beyond your own limits, breaks up the mind and perception of oneself and one's place in working life, in the family and in the world.

In Kajo's works, the central question remains the same, even though the type of art changes. When things are so well organized in the art institution, how can people still do harm to others in the name and protection of art?

Impressive in the novel, the subject of abuse speaks – and speaks emotionally. In other parts, the narrative takes place partly through factual fragments. E-mails, memos, the rules of the safe space of the University of the Arts show their distance from personal experience, which is reviewed in the chapters about the person as frequent events and encounters follow each other.

The juxtaposition is startling, although it shouldn't be.

Within the framework of the institution, it is about people's experiences and interpretations. Everyone has their own. Therefore, judging from the institution's point of view, it is not possible to obtain truthful, neutral information about the event itself. Under the protection of these frameworks, the author makes his own interpretations of how it is appropriate to act.

Kajo brilliantly opens this Kafka-like pattern in his work. It is perhaps the only hearing and peer support for many whose life experience includes similar situations.

