Book Review | The Swedish author is compared to Sally Rooney, but there is a sad idleness in the debut novel

Johanna Hedman has not been compared to Sally Rooney for nothing.

Novel

Johanna Hedman: Trio (Trion). Finnish Jonja Rajala. Aula & Co. 388 pp.

Swedish by Johanna Hedman (b. 1993) debut novel trio consists of Thora, August and Hugo, three young adults living in Stockholm. The daughter of a rich merchant family, the prickly and intelligent Thora, and August, who dreams of a career as a painter and has a calmer nature, get to know Hugo, who has moved from Berlin to Sweden to study, while he is living as a subtenant of Thora’s parents.

For Hugo, who has turned inward, the company of the bright duo, whose relationship status fluctuates, is intoxicating:

“I felt more alive with them and at the same time I realized how hungry I had been before meeting them – ignorant and hungry, lacking in everything beautiful.”

Trio the university-age characters are in that awkward phase of life where “adulthood” seems to be still ahead, but deepening relationships bring with them new responsibility and opportunities to hurt. The frame narrative of the first and last chapters of the work, set in the future, brings a nostalgic haziness to the narrative set in the present day.

Hedman writes conflicting voice accents and ambiguous glances with an attentive realism that makes the description of the trio’s fast-paced and changing relationship a painfully relatable read for any current or former twenty-something:

“I thought something like that happened to him; it was getting to know someone, being in a relationship for a while, and then no more. A seemingly endless stream of people who had no greater meaning in life. That’s what I assured myself. When I was taking notes in the lecture and my stomach was rumbling.”

Similes are repeated everywhere, from Swedish reviews of the novel to publishing house announcements To Sally Rooney are not completely out of thin air. In addition to the class awareness emphasized in the conversations, Hedman’s characters also feel and do things without being able to fully justify them, despite all their self-awareness.

In style there is an annoying idleness in an artfully subtle book. At least one trip to Europe ending in passive-aggressive brawling seems too much for the whole.

However, the most unjustified narrative solution is August’s absence from the narrators of the novel. Why the hell doesn’t the third member of the trio get his point of view?

The supporting structure of the novel, i.e. the variation of narrators from chapter to chapter, thus remains a torso.