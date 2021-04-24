Book Review | The state of anticipation created by the pandemic enlivens Tuukka Pietarinen’s poem

As early as the second spring, the reduced circle of life gives power to poetry.

Poems

Tuukka Pietarinen: Countless. WSOY. 64 s.

Book opens very, very, very slowly. It starts with an empty room with echoes Eeva-Liisa Mannerin Counterpoint (1956). The room has four walls because it usually means consciousness in the poem, not the stage.

Tuukka Pietarinen (b. 1996) in another book of poetry Countless there are three chapters. As in prose books.

It is fun. The first number is “to be” (followed by playing with zero), the second is “one”, the third is “not”. Zero and number one are like a reminder of the digital basis of text on which virtually every text is created today.

The third is literally not, there are just blank pages. Their point of reference is conceptual poetry, in which questions of page, space, silence, and reader input are activated.

At the word level Countless makes sense to call piety poetry. The life cycle is drawn To countless as a symptom of the tradition of lyricism, not so much as the matter itself. The work is thoroughly modernist in expression, made with images skimpy and language in mind:

“Meat became a word, someone said it / for the first time, thought it was good ”.

Although Countless sniffs a similar pun Olli-Pekka from Tennila is used to reading, it keeps a distance from excessive surprises and excesses.

The language is simplified, as the expressions must be before the calculation. Beneath the poetic surface flashes some cunning play.

Although St. Petersburg’s firstborn Alone and the other (2018) is more diverse and loose in its registers, is Countless inwardly a fun book, its humor is precisely that of poetry.

There was in modernism existentialist tune, and I recognize the same Countless:

“Language is not a stranger here, but we / and can’t see anything from an empty room / not even out the window”.

Existential interrogation includes the concepts of empty, one and many, transformations into being and non-being, violations of different surfaces. On a pictorial level Countless however, it is a classic borderline between man and nature. While it questions the idea of ​​language as a whole because it never manifests itself as a system, it nevertheless leaves trees and others to their own isolation.

In the poetic conceptions of Romance, nature was a metaphorical unity, a great second that in itself meant nothing special, local, or specific. Countless poetry draws from this: images of nature are as common and aestheticized as possible, like stones and blackbirds.

It brings man to the scene in a more toned way, as a body and hands, as a series of conflicting touches.

Already the second spring the circuit of life has shrunk. It gives power to poetry, which in some other circumstances might be a bit antiquarian.

Text is never just what it is, it is created when you read it. When meat becomes a word in a new way, you need to think carefully about how to keep the word good.

The feeling of isolation and the repeated touches of one’s own hands, their miraculous daily presence, draw attention. The same space from day to day requires knocking in the corners of an empty room:

“The wall is also a wall on the other side / even today you are a neighbor of your neighbor”.

So blackbirds settle in the same tree William Carlos Williamsin with the birds, to sing next to the epidemiological hospital.

Countless may not have been written with this time in mind. But undeniably, the state of expectation created by the pandemic enlivens it.