Book review | The slow-paced first-time detective is reminiscent of German police series

Sanna Kotajärvi's unadorned debut detective story takes place in the landscapes of Turku.

Novel

Sanna Kotajärvi: Dark beast. Zeal. 301 pp.

There where many suspense writers try to hook the reader with exotic and gruesome murders or the eccentricity of the main character, a bioanalyst from Turku Sanna Kotajärvi relies on more traditional ingredients in his debut detective story. Dark beast -in the novel, ordinary police officers conduct an ordinary criminal investigation, which at times goes awry. German TV police series come to mind.

A murdered man is found in a remote, forgotten cottage. He turns out to be Oskari Kosose, the owner of a successful sports equipment store. The evidence points to either sadomasochism that accidentally got out of hand, or a sadistic murderer.

However, nothing in Kosonen's recent past provides a decent background for the murder.

The seemingly kind man is separated from his wife because their sexual preferences have never met, and nothing else in the man's life explains why he ended up murdered. Small clues are eventually found, but they also seem to end in a dead end.

A dark beast the central character is criminal investigator Kasper Rahkola in his thirties, who has only been in his current position for a short time. Kasper is the only person whom Kotajärvi describes in more detail. Other police officers who investigate murder get character traits mainly through their small gestures, speeches or mannerisms.

It feels downright refreshing, when nowadays in so many detective stories, the description of the main characters' private lives seems to run past the plot itself.

The spice of the story is the budding relationship between Kasper and his colleague Milla Lohenoja, which must be kept a secret at the workplace. However, at no point does this element become too dominant in the book.

The work progresses slowly but believably with interrogations, reflections and gathering of evidence. Another victim is found, and the police are already beginning to believe they are chasing a sadistic serial killer, until the whole thing turns upside down.

Proceedings are located in Turku and its surroundings, but Kotajärvi does not describe the city in great detail. Mostly it's just moving quickly from one street to another.

The description of the inconsolable everyday life of drug addicts hanging out on the streets of Turku brings To the dark beast a bit of a societal perspective, but it's not actually a detective story that pokes holes in society's abscesses.

For a first-time detective novel, the novelty is nicely straightforward and unadorned. Its language is a bit clumsy and decorative in places and would have needed more precise proofreading, but there is nothing wrong with the story itself. A few scenes set in the dark forest surrounding the abandoned cabin have an effective horror movie-like vibe, which the story as a whole would have needed perhaps more.

I guess this detective story set in the dark winter landscapes of Christmas and New Year counts as Nordic noir, even though the whole term is vague and already overused.

Like almost always in detective stories these days, too Dark beast is thought of as the starting part of a new series. The name of the series is Sowers of darknessand judging from that, there will be more of Rahkola's murder investigations from the dark side of human life.

Then it will also become clear how Rahkola and Milla Lohenoja's romance is going.