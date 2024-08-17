Book review | The skillful depiction of the times shows social media people who can’t concentrate even at an art exhibition

Book review|Does art also have to serve the law of supply and demand, because the state can’t afford culture, Maisku Myllymäki’s clever new work asks.

Novel

Maisku Myllymäki: Supervisor. WSOY. 302 pp.

Maisku Myllymäki another novel Supervisor does not reflect the author’s self-image, even though it is written in the first person. Instead, the author strips social media people almost to their heart’s content.

It’s embarrassingly easy to recognize yourself in the text.

Supervisor is a skillfully constructed whole, but there is still room for surprises – until the last page. It’s smooth, entertaining and full of substance. A welcome and important snapshot!

Myllymäki debut novel Holly (2021) was set on an island, a secluded place of solitude. In Valvoja, we are in an art museum, a laboratory where the art audience is observed.

In Holly had many memories of literature. In supervisor the salt of the text is visual art references:

Louise Bourgeois Cells-works “are endless, they don’t run out, they have a wild, secret tension that triggers the viewer’s own memories, fears and pains – – . They reveal that each of us is basically a voyeur, and on the other hand, that each of us is in some way chained or imprisoned.”

My narrator, Maia, is an art museum supervisor, whom the visitor only notices when they need to find an exit sign or a toilet. In terms of time, the report covers one work shift.

It’s the last day of the exhibition and latecomers rush in. Myllymäki compares museum card holders to social media addicts. They are fascinated by the “waiting for opportunity”: “The same type of symptoms – numbness and congestion – eventually stalk both art and social media browsers.”

We are chasing something new all the time, and we can’t concentrate on anything.

The same spark of life has nested in relationships as well. On the opening day of the exhibition, Maia’s radar was caught by the fluffy-haired Peter, who was taking mirror selfies in the elevator.

Maia and Peter start dating. Now, eight months later, when the exhibition ends, Maia thinks about what all had happened between them.

Peter was a dream, but in everyday life he was very busy. Leave it now, I feel like commanding Maia.

But Myllymäki excels. Another person cannot be molded like a sculpture. And Peter is not a completely dull guy: “He [Peter] stood naked before me and yet he was a complete mystery to me. That’s exactly why I wanted him.”

Myllymäki surprisingly and insightfully equates sexual desire with looking at art.

A novel The imaginary Sculptors next to people exhibition has a soundproof glass booth where the sculptor Klara Yövalo works. The structure resembles the sculptor currently on display Tommi Toija art room in Helsinki Art Hall.

Yövalo has made a mischievous series of works from the body parts of his former lovers – fingers, arch of back, ear, nose. The viewers shrug their shoulders or state that “all kinds of shit”.

Myllymäki’s novel contains a lot of art speech. The artist and the guard ponder, among other things, the age-old question of what art is ultimately needed for.

The question seems to be amazingly relevant right now. Does art also have to serve the law of supply and demand, because the state can’t afford culture? If the answer is positive, Myllymäki has one horror picture of the future to offer.

In art museums there must be “enough pretty eye candy”, i.e. a kind of party wall, in front of which you can take selfies:

“Increasingly, an electronic device made of thirty different metals with modern slave labor is placed between art and oneself: we look at the small screen of the phone to see what the work looks like, instead of looking at the work itself.”

So smartphones are not just a problem for schoolchildren. Adults are also slaves to social media, declares Myllymäki.

But the author also offers solace. Some narcissism can be cured:

“I like to watch people who look like that slowly and for a long time. There is something very attractive about them and the way they focus completely on something other than themselves.”