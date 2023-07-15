Book review | The setting of Orhan Pamuk’s novel is familiar from the pandemic, but the Nobel laureate dives into the political turmoil of the early 20th century

The competition between Western-influenced secularism and Islamic religiosity comes to the fore in the Nobel laureate’s novel.

Novel

Orhan Pamuk: Plague Nights (Veba Geceleri). Finnish Tuula Kojo. Oak. 818 pp.

from Asia a dangerous communicable disease is spreading. Shops close their doors, public gatherings are canceled, people stay at home within four walls. Quarantine measures do not please everyone, dissension and turmoil arise while the piles of corpses grow.

Orhan Pamuk’s the settings of the new novel feel painfully familiar. Has the Turkish Nobel author been inspired by the corona pandemic?

Not anyway. Pamuk started Pestilence of writing in 2016, when there was no information about the whistling virus.

A novel the events take place during the twilight of the Ottoman Empire until 1901. The place is the fictional island of Mingeri in the eastern Mediterranean. Of its 80,000 inhabitants, half are Turkish and half Greek, and the differences between the population groups are not warm.

The ruler of the Ottomans, Sultan Abdülhamit, sends to the island an eminent communicator, Bonkowski pasha of Polish origin. Plague has been detected in Mingeri and the sultan expects from his confidant the same feats as in Smyrna, where he eradicated the plague in six weeks.

A recurring setting in Pamuk’s novels is the hatred and rivalry between Western-influenced secularism and Islamic religiosity. The theme also comes to the fore Plague worksbecause Bankowski represents modern medicine, while the islanders rely on the advice and prayers of religious scholars.

The competition between Western-influenced secularism and Islamic religiosity comes to the fore in Orhan Pamuk's novel. Constantinople, or present-day Istanbul, in a photograph from around 1900. Galata Bridge in the foreground.

Sultan’s sent by the plague killer does not get further in his mission, because he is brutally murdered. Who or who are to blame?

It forms one of the novel’s subplots. There are many motives for killing and they go back to political, religious and opportunistic reasons.

Dr. Nuri pašša, another quarantine expert in the novel, is traveling on the same ship as Bankowski, but he is supposed to continue his journey on a special mission to China. After the murder, the sultan orders Nuri to continue Bankowski’s work and investigate his murder.

Novel Communicable Disease is rarely just a novel about Communicable Disease. by Albert Camus The plague it is possible to read it as an allegory of Nazism, and the author himself wanted to present such a way of reading.

Also Plague nights attracts to allegorical outlines. Is Mingeri Island a metaphor for the Ottoman Empire going ashore? Tsar of Russia Nicholas I spoke of the “sick man of Europe” and the characterization later became established in general usage.

Pamuk uses this expression Plague workswhich leads the reader to interpret the plague raging in Mingeri as a local manifestation of the more general disease of the blind that is gnawing at the empire.

When the information about the plague spreads to the outside world, Minger becomes an international news topic. Western powers announce that they are ready to take tough measures to prevent the disease from spreading to Europe. The Ottoman Empire feels that it is being pressured by hostile forces and tensions are rising.

In the middle of the plague An independence movement rises on the island of Miger, for which the political turmoil caused by the plague opens up a period of searching. Pamuk subtly brings out how nations are born by imagining.

Before the plague, Mingeri’s past was full of individual historical events, but in the gust of nationalism raised by the plague, those events are set into a story with a direction and a purpose: “Long live the people of Mingeri! Long live freedom!”

Plague nights pays homage to the 19th century tradition of classical realism. It is full of exciting events, titillating plot twists and bleeding characters, who are tossed by great emotions such as hate, love, fear, envy, jealousy and lust for glory.

However, Pamuk does not offer the same immersive reading experience as Tolstoy or Dickens’s old masters like Plague nights merely imitates classical realism, at its core it is self-aware fiction.

Novel “based” on the letters of Nuri’s spouse and the Sultan’s niece, Princess Pakize, in which she describes the events at Mingeri during the plague.

Mina, who lives in modern times, introduces herself in the introduction Pestilence as the author and claims to base everything he tells on the testimonies of Princess Pakize. Mina has friendly relations with the “history-loving writer Orhan Pamuk”.

This postmodernist framing removes the naive illusion of reality around the novel: it is not a story, but a story about a story. The impression is strengthened by the fact that Mina appears here and there between the reader and the text to comment on narrative solutions.

More than 800 pages Plague nights is Pamuk’s thickest novel. Is it worth the trouble?

Absolutely, especially when Tuula Kojo has translated it creditably. On the other hand, one could very well argue that Pamuk loves his text too much to prune it mercilessly when there is a place for pruning.