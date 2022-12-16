Book Review | The series, which almost poetically describes the underworld of Hamburg, is a boost in the detective field

Compared to Simone Buchholz’s Riley novels, many popular detective stories seem yawningly cheesy.

Novel

Simone Buchholz: Hotel Cartagena. Finnish Anne Kilpi. Top. 281 pp.

German by Simone Buchholz novels are a bright spot in the detective field. The award-winning novel series is genre-conscious but original crime fiction. The concise novels tell about the Hamburg underworld almost poetically.

Hotel Cartagena is the fifth Riley detective story translated into Finnish. Prosecutor Chastity Riley is spending the evening with her friends at a hotel bar when a group of armed men invade the place and capture the customers and staff.

No ransom demands are made and no one knows what the attackers want. However, the leader of the kidnappers is a surprisingly nice man, and Riley feels a strange attraction to him.

Hostage drama the novel’s second plot thread, which tells about the life stages of the unfortunate Henning, turns out to be even more interesting. A young man wanders in 1980s Hamburg on the edge of the underworld, disguises himself as a sailor and ends up in Colombia. There, he half-accidentally drifts into a key factor in a drug cartel.

Henning is a well-developed character in the novel, with lovable traits and tragic weaknesses.

The most disturbing episode of the book describes the business trip of German criminals to Colombia. The middle-class crime bosses Norbert, Heinz and Knut get to know the city with Henning’s guidance, sweat in thick clothes, bask in the sun and think among themselves whether it’s right to shake hands with drug lords. Are they supposed to snort cocaine or just drink rum cola? How do you work with escorts?

Soon the trio buys themselves pastel-colored Miami Vice blazers and enjoy their trip.

Scenes are not directly comedy, although sometimes they are funny. Underworld characters are rarely portrayed through an equally human lens. Inside even the toughest guy is a little boy who just hopes to get along with the big boys.

The characters are still not some scumbag comedy bro cult, but cheap criminals, and Buchholz does not embellish the brutality of the drug business.

The story gradually turns dark. Towards the end, the tone is dark, harsh and also more clichéd.

The critic finds all kinds of little things to pick up in the novel: the plot lines do not meet very naturally and the central elements of the story pop up almost out of nowhere towards the end. Riley’s character also remains strong this time.

From Hotel Cartagena however, the overjoyed feeling remains. Buchholz is a skilled and self-confident writer who describes the world in a fascinating style. The narration is sparse and has nice gaps. The reader’s imagination is allowed to work in a pleasant way.

Compared to the Riley novels, many popular detective stories seem yawningly cheesy.

The series is translated into Finnish Anne Kilpi, who is managing the publishing house Huippu, which publishes German-language literature. Translating the Riley series can be considered a downright cultural act.