Book Review | The serial killer seeks the care of a celebrity therapist in the strong debut detective of film critic Martta Kaukonen

Novel

Martta Kaukonen: In therapy. WSOY. 405 s.

In therapy is a thriller with nothing unnecessary. It builds setups on its four narrators and dismantles them without hesitation. Film critic Martta Kaukonen (b. 1976), his debut novel, is a purposeful work.

Ira is a young serial killer who applies to the reception of celebrity therapist Clarissa. Since each of the four self-tellers in the book is completely unreliable, everything has to be doubted.

The unreliability of the work and the slippage of the narrative goes so far as to be relevant in itself. Fiction often shows that narration itself is thick and multifaceted, and in this regard In therapy is relentless.

Kaukonen’s pencil mark is for sure. In therapy is not entertaining just because of its plot twists, but as a very limited novel that even has a humorous grip on the theme of therapy.

Clarissa hides her Therapist identity, which creates both comedy and understanding. He is at his funniest and most serious when channeling Maaret Kallio -mental therapy speech:

“The more guilty you feel, the more you are willing to forgive others. Hardly anyone can live without regretting anything. So we are ready to forgive the bad deeds of others in the hope that we will forgive ourselves ”.

Clarissa’s understanding of herself means the same as understanding of her own practice as a therapist. He constantly produces engaging me-talk about what it’s like to be human. And that too can be based on self-deception.

When nothing is certain, the tests are within the limits of the therapist.

Ira in turn is both fragile and intense – and the only one who swears to be a liar. Ira embodies the early damage that has emptied her of me. Therefore, he can be anything – within the limits of his own injuries:

“I remembered the therapist’s front door. A bright pink post it tag was attached to it. It read with a beautiful handwriting ‘You are on your way.’ I didn’t know a worse address. ”

The female narrators of the feminist novel have been realized as characters that are difficult to digest – with their flatness and days.

The narrative of Clarissa’s spouse, Peka, only carries the plot forward. Journalist Arto’s job is to back up the characters of Clarissa and Iran, but he also has his own dimension: the alcoholic Arto is like a ghost from a hard-boiled detective story:

“If the women of my life were asked what feeling they had felt most about me, the answer would no doubt be just disappointment.”

Although to the narrators can’t trust a moment In therapy is reliable.

Clichés are enough, and battery-like renamed places and things (like “Helsinki Aviisi”) bring a bit of humility between the lines.

The novel doesn’t end up showing off too much with its own toughness. In therapy is a self-conscious and strong firstborn.

