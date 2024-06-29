Book review | The publishing house made one unforgivable mistake with the fine poem translation

Book review|There is an unforgivable error in the otherwise successful selection: the essay promised by the publishing house on the back cover has been left out of the book.

Pablo Neruda: Earth and Sea Waves. Finnish Pentti Saaritsa. Aviator. 66 pp.

” I saw a lot of effort to be still / and even now they shake me! / (Whispered the deceased to me, and fell asleep.)

This is what the Chilean Nobel poet wrote Pablo Neruda (1904–73) in 1968, and also accurately predicted his own fate. Neruda’s literary life has continued for five decades after his death, quite rich in stages, and the deceased is still not being forgotten.

Apart from the Chilean poet, the words can now be extended to his Finnish interpreter. Poet, translator Pentti Saaritsa (1941–2024) passed away from us on the ninth of April, and at the end of May it was time for the first posthumous publication – just this Neruda volume that is now at hand.

Extraordinarily Saaritsa, who had a varied career, influenced Finnish literature at least as much as a translator as a writer, and he is especially well known for his translations of the works of his old friend Pablo.

As far as I know, Jäikö Saaritta has no unpublished poetry manuscripts of his own, so two new 1960s Neruda collections in one cover is close to the best we could hope for right now.

Decades of experience working with Neruda can be seen in the selection in a great way, and the poems breathe as if they were originally written in Finnish.

Neruda’s Late work is more reduced than his early work, and has also stood the test of time the best of his works. From a contemporary perspective, the works that have now been published in Finnish Plenos poderes (The Sovereign, 1962) and Las Manos del Día (Päivän kädet, 1968) are among the key works of the prolific writer.

Specially Omnipotent the poems echo a farewell, a relinquishment, which is always also the beginning of something new. An absent person, perhaps already dead, writes to his friend as a poem:

“There is no question of leaving anyone, / not the others, not you, / and if you listen carefully, in the rain, / you will hear / that I return and leave and stop. / And you know I have to go.”

Although Neruda also remembered for his declarative and outspoken production, he is at his most masterful in portraying silence and absence. He manages to show time and time again how there is no existence without non-existence, how the big can fit inside the small.

Hands of the day –this level is emphasized in the selection: I don’t know anything -in the poem, poetry is the inaccurate, most accurate description of chaotic reality. Whatever happens now, it only happens “until it starts again / the beginning that begins with a word.”

In 1965 Neruda, who visited the Helsinki Peace Conference, is also a part of Finland’s cultural history, something more than just a writer of translations.

Saaritsa himself got to know Neruda at that event, where the poet, who was used to a quiet life, among other things, ran away from a cultural reporter from Helsingin Sanomat who came to the scene Max Randia my back at Kapaka’s table.

It would have been fun to know more about these stages, but the publishing house has made one unforgivable mistake with an otherwise fine publication: Saaritsa’s essay on encounters with Neruda, promised on the back cover and in the announcements, is not included in the book. It is to be hoped that it still exists and will be published in the next edition.

Saaritsan midwife Neruda selection The names of the Andes (1973) is one of the best-selling works of translated poetry in our country’s history. Neruda’s great popularity also turned into songs in Finnish, which another artist who died in the spring, Kaj Chydeniuscomposed several.

The names of the Andes gained momentum from three things, only one of which was otherwise positive: Neruda’s Nobel Prize in 1971, Gen. Augusto Pinochet the orchestrated military coup in Chile in 1973 and Neruda’s sudden death in the same year.

At the time of the book’s publication, Finland was experiencing a direct Chile boom, and the country received Finland’s first political refugees in 1973–77.

Except brilliant poet, Neruda was also a well-known communist politician and diplomat whose official cause of death, prostate cancer, raised doubts in the immediate aftermath of his death. Finally last year, after decades of research, an international committee was able to declare that Neruda did not die of cancer but of poisoning.

All that can be said for sure is that the poet’s afterlife did not end there either.