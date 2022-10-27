Book Review | The police in Pori are chasing a serial killer of girls in a detective story whose human description works

The main character of Arttu Tuominen’s fourth Delta series detective story is senior constable Linda Toivonen.

Novel

Arttu Tuominen: You are disgraced. WSOY. 396 pp.

Writer from Pori Arttu Tuominen Delta– series is planned to have six parts, each of which focuses on one member of the Pori police Delta group. In the fourth part of the series You are defamed the central role is played by senior constable Linda Toivonen, a former teenage model, now a middle-aged vodka maker.

13-year-old Laura Törmänen, Linda’s daughter Linnea’s schoolmate, suddenly disappears after the school day. At first it is believed that the girl just ran away, but when the police find sensitive material on Laura’s computer, moods change.

Then the girl is found murdered in the river.

And he’s not the only one. When Linda investigates the story, it becomes clear that several girls of the same age from different parts of Finland and even Estonia and Sweden have disappeared over the years. Some have been found murdered. Is it a serial killer who has remained hidden for decades and preys on young schoolgirls?

Like in previous ones too Deltain the novels of the series You are defamed-the strength of the book is not in the plot, but in the description of people.

Tuominen carefully builds a picture of Linda Toivosen from the traumatic modeling days of her teenage years to today’s divorced single parent, who medicates her stress with vodka and is drifting deeper and deeper into the cycle of alcoholism without realizing it. With that, the distance with my beloved daughter has also tightened.

Linda’s co-worker Jari Paloviita and front man Manner also find themselves in a shocking situation in their private lives. Tuominen skilfully brings out the humanity of his police characters, which means that they too are prone to irrational actions.

The fact that the police, when investigating a single crime, notices that it is possibly related to a larger whole is not a very recent plot pattern. Just like the fact that the policeman’s own child is in danger. And not even who the murderer turns out to be.

This time Tuominen does not shine with the originality of the plot when describing the world of online predators, but the plot is not the main thing of Häväisty. The mapping of Linda and the other police officers’ feelings and circle of life is there, and Tuominen succeeds well in that.

The dark secret related to Linda’s modeling days is a surprise to the reader, and surprisingly similar to Max Seeck’s the secret of thriller protagonist Jessica Nieme. There is no other similarity, except that both authors manage to create a memorable, flesh-and-blood main character naturally.

Tuominen’s series also has functionality, but appropriately dosed. It is easily connected to the character image created of the main characters.

The city of Pori and its surroundings breathe strongly in the background of the events described by Tuominen, which brings its own personal touch to the books. Arttu Tuominen clearly has his own voice in the ever-expanding field of Finnish detective fiction.

Arttu Tuominen will appear at the Book Fair on October 28 at 2:30 p.m. on the Senate Square stage and at the Literature Export Center’s discussion on October 29 at 10:30 a.m. on the Esplanadi stage.