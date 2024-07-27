Book review | The poet writes about a situation familiar to Finns: the father has died, and the summer cottage inseparable from him has been left to the heirs

Book review|A small pin taped to the page of a visually exceptionally beautiful poetry book symbolizes the rise of book craftsmanship.

Poems

Tuija Välipakka: An island I’m away from. Bridge. 113 pp.

Father has died, his summer place on the island is gone. Tuija Välipakan the setting of the new poem is familiar to Finns. The poems row to an island, marvel at the absence of a loved one from the environment to which he feels inseparably belonged, and deal with the sadness caused by the absence.

The island is more than just one place – for the speaker of the poems, it is a landscape of the soul, from which the relationship with other places is defined. Time and space thicken around the island, the universe moves more freely. The person, me, is less relevant there, although the place is irreplaceably important to him:

“This is an island/ from which I am gone. It means:/ where my heart is from.”

The speaker, who grew up in the city, has been used to the limitlessness of a limited area since childhood, the island paradox: “On an island, the key time is missing from the neck”.

Rarely publishing company Välipakka has always been interested in the possibilities of the book object. More than individual poems, as his career progressed, he has more and more emphasized complete works of art that should be read and especially experienced from start to finish.

He has also expanded into the area of ​​poetry videos and completely virtual works without prejudice.

Writing the work first means that the Välipaka books are different from each other. If the previous one News! (2018) took the buzz of social media and tested how a book object can reflect digital realities, The island I’m away from is closer to literary asceticism. Instead of internet noise, the pages are flooded with nature.

Still, visuality is at least as central in the new work as well. The different colors of the seasons and the lighting conditions of the day get their graphic expression on the pages. In the gloom of winter, with the ice crunching underfoot, the lines almost disappear from view, while rowing in the darkness of the night, the writing is not black on white, but white on black.

The pages are also extensively printed with forms of the island’s vegetation.

To experiment as a poet, Välipakka is really approachable, which is emphasized in the new book. Linguistically, the poems are close to traditional modernism, with its clear and expressive imagery, although in some places the words are concretely put at the service of the image.

Although the work does not fall into the major literary sins of occasional unnecessary repetition, it suffers on a smaller scale from the same mammoth disease as its predecessor. By cutting out a quarter or adding empty space to the pages, the island could occupy a larger space in the reader’s imagination. Sometimes it feels like grief is explained too much.

As an innovative poet, Välipakka has come up with new ways to anchor the book to the world. At the beginning of the work there are coordinates that lead the interested party to the right Hämälä island.

Printing the island’s name in the magazine would still feel wrong, they want to keep it a secret between the reader and the author.

Miira Luhtavaara a couple of years ago Superficiality brought contact tape to Finnish poetry, and now Välipakka has captured a needle under the tape, no doubt originating from the island marked by the coordinates.

A piece of nature in the book means that it approaches environmental art, where the works are at the mercy of the weather and seasons. The supposed yellowing of the needle in the future resonates interestingly with the longing radiating from the pages of the book.

Since audiobooks and the digitization of literature dominate the public discussion, the development of printing technology in recent decades has received relatively little attention. In the early 2000s, printing a work like Välipaka’s book of poems would have been a strange whim of a rich patron, but now it fits easily into the range of means of a medium-sized publishing house.

Since the editions of the poetry books are moderate, it would not take more than one working day to attach even one pin to each one by hand. Perhaps, in such a combination of handcraft and high-quality printing, there is one answer to the question that concerns many about the future of the book.

It may not be a big answer, but small ones are needed.