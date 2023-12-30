Book review | The poet holds back tears at the philharmonic concert so as not to reveal himself as a curmudgeon – but he tells the reader everything

Poems

Risto Oikarinen: Thank you for this night. Big Dipper. 92 pp.

“In the poem nothing needs to happen, because the poem itself is an event,” writes the American literary scholar Jonathan Culler in his work on lyric theory. According to Culler, a poem is a ritual and a performance, whether performed on stage or solely in the mind of its reader. The reader of the poetry book sees the performance instructions on paper.

It's easy to illustrate the point by opening up about someone who is also known as a poetry performer and saxophonist Risto Oikarinen latest work Thank you for this night. Even the rustling of the thick cover papers feels like a curtain opening. Inside the book, a spectrum of small and large presentations awaits.

To enjoy them, you have to be receptive and involved in the plot, because Oikarinen's poems are rarely easy to silence. They have linguistic intimacy and the kind of naivety that doesn't flourish in the company of doubters.

Themes related to Christianity have always been close to Oikaris, who also works as a pastor, and this time he combines them with, for example, dealing with the eco-crisis.

I'll correct it linguistic performance represents the birth of the world in language, and at the same time the birth of language in the world. English and Swedish are included as well as Finnish: “bones / cells / samma let / suo net / eyes mouth”, goes Fen-titled work, which it is easy to imagine the poet performing with a saxophone in his hand on some kainula hilla swamp.

Oikarinen can be both an exaggerator and a minimalist. You can hear some of the poems being read in your mind, while others stop to admire their form or idea. Some are mainly finger exercises, the idea of ​​which does not carry over to the reader.

In some places, Oikarinen relies unnecessarily on well-worn, more positively thought-about eternal subjects, such as Hamlet: “or to be myself without the mutt, or someone else without the mutt”.

On the other hand, a lot of meaning and feeling is packed into a small space: “The cord of the night binds / you, me and the day / just like Let in, let it in”. This is where my mind steps onto the stage Nick Cave to present I Let Love In -song, on other stages maybe knocking Edgar Allan Poe the famous raven.

The book contains two fluent and rhythmic poems, which in style are somewhat reminiscent of Oikarinen's previous works, associative monologue novels The song of hunger and Bishop. In these, the reader throws himself into the flow of language – in the middle of the poet's meditation practice on a park bench in Kaivopuisto and the attempt not to cry in Berlin, when the Philharmonic Neeme Lake led to play Sibelius fifth symphony.

In the latter, the poet tries to avoid embarrassing his companion and the exposure of his own unmanliness, which leads him, among other things, to army memories.

At the same time, Oikarinen manages to show the randomness of the content of the human mind and bind it to a poetic form that feels meaningful. One feels like applauding the achievement, especially since such a book of poems containing mixed material is inevitably partly unsuccessful and therefore brave.

In its most essential parts, such as the mentioned long poems, it works fine – in principle, I prefer overs to unders.

Novelty feels more like a selection of poems than a coherent work of poetry, although the latter have long been more fashionable. However, the poems are bound together by phenomena related to the night, for example, of which there is no shortage in the poetry tradition.

The undisputed king of the night, the moon, for example, manages to be “like a copper cupped dino” and “like a wooden hubcap” within a short period of time.