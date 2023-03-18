Book Review | The poet drives a forklift, sorts mail and greets friends in Kurv

Lasse Hauerwaas gives a carefree impression in his working-class work, which may inspire his readers to think that writing poems is easy.

Poems

Lasse Hauerwaas: This is definitely one of the best poetry collections ever written. Enostone. 65 pp.

Active stage poet By Lasse Hauerwaas (b. 1984) the title of the work This is definitely one of the best poetry collections ever written describes the contents of the book exceptionally well. It’s hard to dispute the claim: a huge number of poetry collections have been written on the world page, and this is definitely one of them. And not a crazier one at all.

If some contemporary poets write cosmic poems drawing from science with relevant references, Hauerwaas is about the genre’s original anarchy and restless curiosity. He is a sharp poet who avoids hyperbole and high-literary “poetry”.

Despite the economic language, many poems cross the everyday horizon and look at the world in a new way. The emotional scale of the poems is broad, from armpit farts to deep sadness and melancholic utopias.

Certain mind games form the backbone of the collection. One is variations on the theme “in politics, things fight, but not people”, which is recycled even through quantum mechanics and finally ends up in the form: “in the bar we drink beer / but we don’t fight // in the yard of the bar we don’t drink beer / but we fight”.

Another bearing the motif is an idea inspired by the concept of a friend city: how cities become friends: “Drumbling hearts / in the park with their chessboards / / taking the children to the beach / to watch the ships sailing on the horizon”.

If the city in poetry is often described as hollow and cold, these poems elaborate on the idea of ​​village-like communities that has become common in this millennium – and at the same time manage to sadly explore the possibility of an urban utopia and criticize the hollow hype of the subject.

Many of the poems are set in working-class reality, in them they drive forklifts and sort mail, in their free time they greet friends in Kurvi.

From this world also springs a healthy suspicion of upper-class visions, a wry humor that instantly shows their hollowness. As a poet, you can hear about Posti’s bread About Charles Bukowski to the point of boredom, Hauerwaas complains in one of his poems: “fuck // and would screw Bukowski too”.

There are many kinds of postal clerk poets in the world, but Hauerwaas is probably a very good book recommendation for a Bukowski fan who wants to expand his taste.

Hauerwaas it is important for poems to have a carefree first impression – and it is important for this impression that the book also contains bad poems.

You can get a poem from any observation that you scribble on a receipt at the bar counter. There are no rules, but the text must communicate, preferably effectively. A poet has the ability to sketch a person’s essence in a few lines, so that the character jumps out of its outline.

For this to be successful, the perspective must be carefully chosen and executed subtly, in a few words. In an obituary-like manner In Amis the point of view is that of the bereaved relatives. The poem remains touching in my memory:

“Even though it secretly bought a scooter / and a rotten boat whose engine came off in the middle of the ride / drove its boards to the local pub for whiskey / and didn’t talk about its useless trips // we missed it / when one day / it didn’t come home from the hospital.”

In the previous one in his book Bobby Hauerwaas collaborated with a comic artist Iina Silventoinen with. The work was a love story set in wartime, that is, carved from a very different wood, but still you can see yourself picturing the texts of the new collection of poems in your mind. The poems have a looseness and the kind of quick changes of perspective that you are used to seeing in comics rather than contemporary poetry.

The essence of this book can be imagined to have the same effect on budding writers as many punk bands have had on musicians: hey, I can do that too!

It is important for the future of literature that this impression arises from some books. In reality, few people can, and hardly anyone in the cold, because easy-to-read poetry is not the same as easy-to-write poetry.

Similarly, high-level poetry is different from high-flying, this book clearly shows that.