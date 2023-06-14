Book review | The opening of the last pair of works by the top American author Cormac McCarthy is surprising

America’s top writer surprises after a long break with a thriller-like opening.

Novel

Cormac McCarthy: Passenger (Passenger). Finnish Kaijamari Sivill. WSOY. 472 pp.

of the United States top writer, Tuesday, June 13 Died at the age of 89 Cormac McCarthy published a novel in 2006 Road, where the world had completely collapsed. After a long break, beginning last year, he published a new novel Passengerwhich is To the road even hilarious in comparison.

A new kind of hilarity is hidden in the language, in the witty dialogue that McCarthy cultivates throughout the novel, even when the schizophrenic Alicia, another of McCarthy’s main characters, is either conversing or fornicating with her visitors or visions.

Passenger is the second of a pair of works published almost at the same time. Its second part Stella Maris will be in Finnish in the fall, and it will focus entirely on Alicia.

Now starring is his brother Bobby, more commonly referred to as Western. The place is initially New Orleans, the year 1980 – it is known that McCarthy started writing his novel a long time ago – when Western, who works as a rescue diver, visits the wreckage of a small jet in the depths of the sea.

The bad news isn’t so bad, it’s good after all. The novel starts like a thriller, but does not tell any final solution.

Passenger is not a plot novel in the same way as some of McCarthy’s earlier ones, which involve rough, often violent journeys to Mexico and other borders. Always winged by great style.

With the passenger is a tickling start. Western notices with his partner that one passenger has disappeared from the plane. The captain’s bag and flight information are also missing. Western’s home will soon be visited by men in suits.

He will be followed anyway, and eventually his bank account will be closed. There’s no help but to run away.

Before and during that time, he has conversations with his friends. McCarthy has never dropped this much dialogue before, on a side deal. Kaijamari Sivill has done a great job by turning the rich conversation into sutjaka colloquial Finnish.

Sometimes we go deep without wearing a diving suit. Western has initially studied physics, so if you want, you can look for the key to the whole novel from the discussions about the structure of the universe, the structure of which doesn’t follow an easy formula either.

The sister was a brilliant mathematician. Or it is, because we will hear more about him in the next book. McCarthy himself has been a supporter of the Santa Fe Institute’s circle of scientists.

Still, you should not be afraid of the lack of a plot. The novel progresses very clearly: Western is in a predicament, traveling along lands and mants and rewinding his past.

It includes a deep love for Sister Alicia. The sister has just committed suicide on the first page of the novel, years ago. In anticipation From Stella Maris you can say that the brother is dead there again.

The reader can feel free to wonder who exactly is chasing Western. That’s why it’s worth reading sometimes Passenger in the middle of an avalanche of detective stories. The culprit doesn’t always have to be a depraved murderer.

Western chooses a jurist indiscriminately. This has a theory about the Kennedy assassination: it can’t be the work of just one man, because the arrested shooter was a tohelo and had too ineffective a weapon.

So maybe the same entity with stronger weapons is after Western as well.

His life also sidesteps other pain points in the United States. Both parents have died of cancer after developing a nuclear bomb.

And the picture of the country is not flattering anyway. However, many of the characters and problems are familiar to us as well. There is freedom to live as you please. Still, we are constantly at the mercy of unpredictable forces.

At the end, Western lives in a windmill in Spain. The game of shadows thus expands into a literary reference to Don Quixote, who chased windmills he thought were knights.

Passenger leaves a strong impression. From the beginning, it feels fragmented, and doesn’t always really convince until the narrative starts to drag around halfway. McCarthy unleashes his skills only gradually.

Another critic stated about the book that it is more Beckett than Faulkner. This is not the case, but both influences are equally present, tradition and its whimsical modification.

In addition, the personal gallery is quite colorful, there is a barkeeper, a transgender and a man who has withdrawn into the woods. We talk about everything possible, including God,

Nothing is finished, life is a process that does not treat everyone according to the same principles.