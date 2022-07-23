Book Review | The opening of the golden age of Estonia’s national author is neck mountain and raven ballad

The main character of AH Tammsaari, Katkun Villu, is an exceptional individual who does not flourish in an agrarian society

AH Tammsaare: Master of the Raven (Kõrboja peremees, 1922). Finnish Juhani Salokannel. Aviator 2022. 180 p.

Manslaughter Villu, who made Katku’s house the eyesore and tends to get into drunken fights, has been released from prison after serving more than a year. After a long time, he notices the song of the alder bird and the sound of the robin. The freedom feels wonderful, even though Villu’s bastard child is hidden in the sauna cabin of the nearby house with his young mother and her sick old mother. The story develops into the return of Villu’s old childhood crush, the urbanized Anna of the neighbor Korpioja’s house, to the scenery of the home bay.

AH Tammsaari the novel published in 1922 deals with unfulfilled love and the incompatibility of an exceptional individual, Villu, with society. Behind the scenes, the generational changes of two side-by-side farmhouses are presented. The father, who has become the master of the family house unwillingly from being a school teacher, wants to stay in the background and entices his daughter Anna to become the mistress of the house. The only suitable host candidate for Anna is the neighbor’s semi-rampant criminal, Villu.

Landscape and work ethos are familiar from the giant of Tammsaari Truth and Justice from the series. The swampy, stunted and watery land of Vargamäki, the endless dirt and sweat, and the people pushing through the gray stone are also present at Katku’s house and Korpiojja, although in the latter the work has stopped halfway due to the old owner’s incapacity.

The contradiction between fate and existential cast-off runs through Tammsaari’s work. Work is done because the family house is sacred. Katku Villu’s eternal project, blasting the stones of Kivimäki to expose and harness the loose soil below, feels as Tammsaari motif as can be. It could be a fairy tale if the Lutheran pressures were not constantly on display.

“Believe it, my brother, Korpioja turns every single girl into a maid or a shepherd”, says the blind sister of Korpioja’s old master to her brother, when he is planning a new mistress for his daughter Anna. The ethos of work still characterizes today’s Estonians.

It’s as if people have been thrown into their own families, their own villages and their own circles, regardless of their nature, needs or desires. In the end, the heavy ballast of history determines where to go, why to come, and the exceptional individual breaks under the pressure. Villu does not want to be a rude host.

“Then why should my daughter choose someone from Katku Villu? Besides drunkards, poachers and those sitting in prison, isn’t there anyone who would like to become the master of Korpiojja?” the old master asks at the beginning of the novel.

Tammsaari In the first work of the golden age, one can find the Nekvaueri-ness from which the Estonian-born Ella Murriklater Hella Wuolijoki, wrote in his famous series of books. Is the introverted warmth of the Baltic Finns an Estonian after all? Instead, the suffering described by Tammsaari is more palpable, its language is like from an old Bible translation.

Finnish translator Juhani Salokannel has made an interesting choice regarding the language. It accordingly follows the Estonian sentence rhythm and order. I guess Salokannel is aiming for an aging language, and he succeeds in that. In some parts of the dialogue, Salokannel also seeks expressive power from the western dialects, but not so emphasized that it would disturb the linguistic cohesion. The narrative language is Sillanpää’s literary Finnish, strikingly beautiful and lyrical, while the dialogue is like in the black-and-white movies of the 40s.

The translated language in dialogue, which is great in itself, nevertheless raises fascinating questions in modern people. Was the colloquial language of the old people really as elevated and folk-like pompous as the phrases in Finnish films? Was the language created by Tammsaari or translated by Salokantele real, or is it a distorted simulation of the past from the present perspective, as if a desired but fictitious way of speaking from the past, which creates an imagined perception of the past for us?

The host of the raven is like an old raven ballad that still surprises in its last stanza. Anna Korpiojan has to make a choice, so does Villus. One of the choices is beautiful, the other is horrible.