Book Review | The often fascinating content of AW Yrjänna’s poems falls short of the neglected form

AW Yrjänä’s aim is to encrypt information, and he combines the influences of different cultures into a thick soup.

Poems

AW Yrjänä: Grammata. Like. 128 p. The audiobook is read by Yrjänä himself.

AW Yrjänän now published the sixth collection of poems Grammata is perhaps also his third last, for the poet has stated that the initials of the works consist of words ARS MAGNA, great art. Pönäkkä umbrella says a lot about the artistic quality of the books: poetry is glorified, but its practical implementation is halfway there.

CMX band Yrjänän, also known as a singing soloist the first collection of poems Arcana (1997) was the equivalent of a rapper Paperi T:of post-alpha for the poem (2016). More than 10,000 copies of both were sold, and the audience was for the most part a new consumer of poetry – so the factors have an impact on the image of the contemporary poem.

Writers are also united by other factors. Both take name dropping seriously, but if Henri Pulkkinen drops a new wave of auteur directors, Yrjänä sobs with pre-democratic philosophers, pharaohs and early Christian churches. The proofreader is probably the exhausted historian Taticus (Tacitus) by.

For songwriters as is typical, Yrjana hardly sacrifices thoughts to the form of poetry. Since vocal lyricism is done on the terms of music, Heikki Salon I said in the shackle king genre, poetry may be wanted in return to be free and unfettered.

Thus, the end result may resemble a scribbled diary.

As a poem reflecting deeply on the birth of Yrjänna, in his civilized word hypnosis he is often completely blind to the power of linguistic expression.

Early in the collection, he declares his appreciation for clarity: “I try to keep the questions simple / it takes years and they won’t stay”.

You could try harder: ”tomox, nomox, topox, there nuus and intelligent resting restless Episteme and gnosis in each other’s arms / and the logic is that nothing can be inferred from anything ”.

Although poetry is an international genre, the Finnish language is often a viable tool.

My criticism is directed at the appearance of the poem, which Yrjänä seriously underestimates, as a reader equipped with a cow’s nerves and an international search engine can get a lot out of it. Grammatasta.

Lately a little surprising taboo subject, the numerous connections of Finnish art to the tradition of esotericism and mystery, has been thoroughly opened. In this continuation, Yrjänä could be described as Finland’s last theosophical poet.

His aim is not self-expression but secret information. He freely transcends the boundaries of time and space that are apparent to the seeker of eternal truth, and combines the influences of different cultures into a thick soup with a touch of Masonic recipe. The Kalevala.

Creativity is even an obstacle to accessing knowledge, as evidenced by an antique poem intended as satire: “and soon one and the other poet imagines / that it is his business to put the sacred texts / as the mind does, to repent of the gods, / – / to sprinkle samples of his wit / – / and to paint his face like the hetair of the temple ”.

Unfortunately, the mockery at the expense of the poets makes Yrjänna’s conception of poetry seem rigid and puritanical, and nothing In grammar prove the opposite. Contempt for form does not arouse interest in content.

Grammata means letters in Greek, and for Yrjänen they are much more than instruments. In the background is the idea of ​​a sacred word at the beginning of the world, reproduced by various miracle objects of legends from the Grail bowl to Sampo.

Today’s Europe has been dreamed of in ancient Greece, hints Grammata, and words are deeds. In this sense, the work is also relevant in our time of linguistic bubbles.

The ideals of modernism are still in the DNA of Finnish poetry, but Yrjänä, as almost the only factor, still operates with the same cultural weight, which can be seen, for example, in the recently re-Finnishized T. S. Eliotin In the idle country.

If Grammata would be a classic translation, it would have Guaranteed at least double the pages, the other side clarifications and footnotes. But a game of thought as a game: if Wasteland collides with realities in such a way that, even after a hundred years, Grammata mumbles the language of oblivion.