Book Review | The official help of the former criminal police helped Kauko Röyhkä to conquer the area: the first detective from the pedophile circle in the recessionary Finland of the 1990s was born

Kauko Röyhkä’s and Anneli Aunola’s crime novel depicts a pedophile circle in the recessionary world of the 1990s.

17.2. 15:13

Novel

Kauko Röyhkä & Anneli Aunola: Too gentle a man. Crime Time. 335 s.

Musician and author Kauko Röyhkä has released 35 albums and 19 novels in 40 years. Too gentle man however, is the conquest of the territory for the veteran, as it is Röyhkä’s first detective.

Röyhkä has written the book in collaboration with the former criminal police Anneli Aunolan with. Aunola first wrote a fact-based story about his own criminal investigation into the recession years of the early 1990s and then edited it with Röyhkä into the form of a crime novel.

Genre designation is used in the English tension literature police procedural. It refers to novels that track the progress of criminal investigation, especially from the perspective of the police and focusing on their work. The best known example of such books is Ed McBain more than 50-part 87th Police District series.

Police procedural has also become more common in Finnish criminal literature. Matti Yrjänä in Joensuu The Harjunpää books were actually the first police procedural novels published by us, although the concept of the genre can be broadened a bit. Mauri Sariolan Susikoski books as Finnish ancestors of the species.

Now received Too gentle man is a pretty purebred police procedural.

Thanks to Aunola’s experience and expertise, there is a strong stamp of authenticity in the description of the daily work of the police. For all the human misery he faces in his work, the police are an official who must do his job according to the laws and regulations as best he can. It is not his fault if the lack of funds craps the criminal investigation unfinished.

A divorced woman acquires a male friend for her son from the Guys Association, which cares for such. When a mother discovers that her son’s “guy” is sexually abusing her, she makes a criminal report. The case ends up on the table of crime constable Aliisa Aro, and soon Aliisa notices the case of pedophilia swelling bigger all the time.

In the background of the events, the recession of the early 1990s is breathing, which is making its mark on people’s lives as well as the work of the police.

Focus on policing and especially for lengthy interrogations, it threatens to stall the work in place in some places, but the authors manage to get creative through these episodes by sprinkling fanatically crafted descriptions of the pedophile circle and the quarrels between them.

As such, however, the sections focusing on policing are an imprisonment of the novel, while the villains ’activities represent a more conventional structure of tension or, in this case, perhaps rather disgusting moments.

Aliisa Aro, a single mother of three, is a credible and successful figure who cannot avoid interfering with her own feelings in the case at hand. An interestingly strange person is also pedophile Arvi Kaapponen, a “too gentle man” who tries to justify his actions according to his own strange logic, both to himself and to the police.

Victims of pedophiles are mostly divorced or orphaned, creating an unintended analogy to the story to the present day. Just like Röyhkä & Aunola’s little boys, the 16-year-old boy killed in Koskela last December fell through all the safety nets of society.

As if in Finnish child protection, nothing had changed for almost 30 years after the recession.