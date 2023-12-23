Book review | The novel riding on nostalgia has been chosen for several best of the year lists around the world, but its characters do not convince

In a wistful description of friendship, the parties play each other – and there is no winner.

Novel

Gabrielle Zevin: Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Finnish Taina Helkamo. Rubber. 476 pp.

When American by Gabrielle Zevin (b. 1977) set in the 90s and early 2000s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow came out last year, it was selected for several best books of the year lists. The nostalgic novel was highly praised on social media and readers voted it the best fiction of the year on the Goodreads app.

Taina Helkamo translated into Finnish Tomorrow, tomorrow and tomorrow tells about childhood friends Sadie Green and Samson Masuri, who get to know each other in the hospital over games. Sam has been in an accident and won't say a word until Sadie hits the spot.

Smart children find a shared passion for games and form an unbreakable bond between them, which, despite occasional rifts, always draws them back to each other.

At university age Sadie and Sam start designing games together and later start a company called Unfair Games. When it comes to games, Sadie and Sam are always better together than apart. And that is both their greatest happiness and their worst limitation throughout the book.

As the main characters, Sadie and Sam are insufferable: self-centered and constantly making questionable decisions. Not to mention that their friendship is often tinged with unhealthiness and the desire to take advantage of the other.

They don't seem to understand that their actions have consequences – and are bitter towards each other for events that could have been avoided with good communication.

A friendship described as magically strong is hard to take seriously when the two are constantly at rifts that last for years.

Pair harness the side characters created alongside, sometimes seeming like filler characters, emphasize their jaggedness even more.

Sam's roommate Marx is a complete womanizer to the point of boredom, and Sadie's game designer-teacher-boyfriend Dov is a snarky reminder of authority figures abusing their own position. Characters like Marx and Dov make the bad sides of Sam and Sadie look even worse.

Tomorrow, tomorrow and tomorrow is basically about partnership, identity, work and passions. In addition to the themes mentioned above, it still deals with, for example, loss, chronic pain, class differences, multi-nationality and gender inequality.

Perhaps Zevin wanted to cover a wide variety of themes as widely as possible and fit everything into the book. Often this means that there is no time to dig deep enough into any topic, and the treatment remains superficial. The same goes for this ambitious work.

of Zevin's ability however, it is easy to enjoy stories about everyday things in an interesting form. He has done his background work well: the work lives and breathes nipple information and game facts.

A more ignorant reader may have to resort to a search engine if they are thirsty for a visual equivalent, for example Katsushika Hokusai for the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji or Yoshimoto Naran for the characters painted.

You don't have to like the games to like the book. However, the reading experience can be richer if you feel a slight attraction to game culture.

For Sam and Sadie, games are a means of survival, a way to escape and be present, but also a key to happiness. With them, they put their lives aside and step into another dimension where nothing earthly or corporeal matters. Tomorrow, tomorrow, and tomorrow is definitely a love letter to games.

Name of the book refers to of Macbeth to the famous monologue. for Shakespeare the speech meant the futility and seeming of life, but Marx, who quotes the work, interprets it through games and answers the question “what is a game” with it.

“It's tomorrow, tomorrow and tomorrow. It is an endless possibility of rebirth, an endless liberation. The idea that if you just keep playing, you can win. The loss is never final because nothing is ever final.”

Sadie and Sam's friendship can be viewed through that quote. The bumps their partnership takes are momentary losses followed by the opportunity for a fresh start.

However, there is no winner in this game called friendship. The stumbling block of the book is that it is a character-driven work, with unpleasant characters at the center.

The games are an interesting choice as a subject, and Zevin is an excellent writer. If only the characters were as interesting and excellent. In that case, it would be easy to sign the enthusiasm that the book has enjoyed.

The book is easy to like, but its main characters are hard to love.