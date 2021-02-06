Book Review | The novel by the Danish Kaspar Colling Nielsen is a cynical depiction of the moral decay of Europe and its events leave a nasty aftertaste in the mouth

Kaspar Colling Nielsen’s work explores the pain of the mind that haunts modern societies and the desire of people to look at the world only from their own angle.

Novel

Kaspar Colling Nielsen: European Spring (Det europæiske forår). Katriina Huttunen, Finland. Aula & Co. 402 s.

Danish Kaspar Colling Nielsen novel Spring Day for Europe there is no need to read very long when the French come to mind Michel Houellebecqin production. Connecting elements can be found in both themes and presentations.

So it is quite natural that a quote from Houellebecq has ended up on the cover of the book. That’s what he praises Spring Day for Europe among other things, grotesque and provocative. Both attributes describe well Nielsen’s novel.

Admittedly, the book’s self-conscious provocation goes so far as to feel like it is in the hands of a rebellious teenager’s desperate attempt to upset. The solution sadly digs the ground under the true content of the novel.

Although The name of Nielsen’s novel is Spring Day for Europe, so in practice it is a cynical description of the moral decay of Europe.

The central characters in the story, based in Denmark, are locked into their self-centered I-I-I-worlds. Their own pole is the center of their reality, and they could no less care about other people’s feelings or needs.

However, this does not save them from anxiety and depression.

Stig is a former barracks bunker who runs an art gallery in Copenhagen at the time of the book’s event. He has drifted into this work in a semi-accidental way, as he does not particularly care about art and artists. However, the profession guarantees a huge income and social prestige. He has never had any of its more miraculous goals.

Stig’s wife, Elisabeth, is a researcher specializing in neuroscience.

The cold computing woman has been driven forward by the desire to advance in her career to an increasingly important position. The ethics of science is a foreign concept to him.

One another the estranged couple has a 21-year-old daughter, Emma. He has suffered from eating disorders since he was young and would like to dissolve into the invisible.

Of the protagonists, the most intrusive is the elderly and obese misogynist artist Christian. She experiences relationships as a mere exchange of commodities and exploits women for grief.

Christian’s unspoken hopes come true when he encounters 18-year-old, sexually overactive Mia. A childlike service-minded girl is always ready to satisfy all of Christian’s needs.

Despite their numerous weaknesses, most of the characters feel superior to other people. What is given to the privileged also belongs to them. If something goes worse, it’s your own fault.

The key part of the novel is also played by the utopian community founded on the island of Lolland. The area, which is closely guarded at its external borders, is meant to be a new happiness for the social cream and the scientific elite.

Combining history and the future, the national romantic island is inhabited by scenes reminiscent of medieval cities. Motor vehicles are prohibited and craftsmanship is valued. State-of-the-art robotic drone armies take care of the heavy work.

Lolland also conducts pioneering research in the field of artificial intelligence technology and immortality. The end result of the work is reflected in the episodes sprinkled between the stories in which animals blessed with human-like intellect discuss their lives.

What is left of the animal when its innate instincts are suppressed? When the clarity of thought changes to philosophical anxiety and wandering in ignorance?

Quite another question is whether humanity will ever be willing to accept their old pets as equal beings.

Nielsen also addresses inability to empathize through immigrants. In Denmark, described in the novel, refugees and their descendants are locked up in army-controlled ghettos.

Eventually, the refugees will be forcibly deported to the container city built in Mozambique, because of course the white Dane is a better and more valuable person by birth than the child of an immigrant who has lived in Denmark all his life.

Spring Day for Europe perks the pain of the mind that haunts modern societies and the desire of people to look at the world only from their own angle. The work highlights remarks on the need for equality, the brutality of exploitation, and general lack of visibility.

However, these thoughts are buried under the graphic details intended for raffling as well as the aversion to the characters. In addition, the plot pattern of the book is in some places out of shape and the ending is both effortless and explanatory.

The fact that the events of the novel leave a nasty aftertaste in the mouth is probably a purpose.