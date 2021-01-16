Book Review | The north is inhabited by human beings – the worst cases are the beaks of the religious movement

Tuomo Pirttimaa boldly describes the sensitivity and wounds of the north.

Novel

Tuomo Pirttimaa: Hete. Johnny Kniga. 267 s.

“The north is talking from the sea, in the south it is the source, ”one Tuomo Pirttimaan debut work Hete learns from individuals.

That is, a groundwater vessel erupting on the surface of the earth, providing clear, cold, and clean drinking water.

From such a novel, Anja scares the cup, drinks, coughs, and is horrified by the nausea when she realizes that someone supposed to be human has twisted her head.

We are in the north, but very far from the imaginative paradises of spring procurement.

Pirttimaa is Freelance journalist living in Kuusamo, specializing in nature and wilderness. He leads his readers to the northern landscapes and conditions of Pacific with confidence, all the way down to snowmobile technology.

At the beginning of the story is a desert house and a body in its yard. The other is still languishing.

How did it come about?

Perspective storytelling alternates between several people and in different quarters. Clearly, in the end, everyone meets right there in the desert house – by chance, but each driven by their own inevitable alley run.

They are united by “pain that doesn’t end”.

The strongest of the characters on Tirri. In a few years, she will drift from ten girls at school to ten girls in the back seat of a car in Rovaniemi.

The reason for the slippage is, above all, the two speakers of the religious movement, the father and the son, who “cure” the ploy of the worldly-infected schoolgirl by repeatedly exploiting the “harlot”. There is more to swallowing than his own “pride”.

Tirri grows and develops to support itself, be it through crime. In the wild North painted by Pirttimaa, his robbery of a gun shop with another lone rider seems downright justified and honest when there is what is behind it.

There are plenty of reasons to take revenge near the deserted house, even for those other than Tirri.

Men may be one of the satans, but that still doesn’t make women pure heroes either. Man differs from other creatures of creation, I guess, only in that he has wounds.

The crime drama dimension of the work naseva with its hefty expressions brings to mind Jari Tervon early Rovaniemi novels. Above all, a chaos carousel The son of the police (1993), in which decent villains are incapable of catalysis, of sheer deep human humiliation only.

But Hete also seeks an almost timomukkal enlivening nature to the image of man. The whole spectrum of humanity appears in the novel as sparrows, crows and ravens. There is a certain pecking order. Suddenly the word beak man takes on a new meaning.

Even great predators live in some people other than the force of nature for which there is no cure.

In other words: the earth would still seem to be one sinful song.

But very affectionate is, for example, the image of novelty in how a badly wounded human dove finds peace and security in the running sound of big diesel engines.

Tuomo Pirttimaa dares to reconcile unmatched materials. The career begins promisingly.Antti MajanderThe Helsingin Sanomat award for the best debut work of the year will be presented in November.