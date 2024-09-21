Saturday, September 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Book review | The non-fiction superstar stumbles once more

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Book review | The non-fiction superstar stumbles once more
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Historian Yuval Noah Harar’s new book deals with the history of information networks and artificial intelligence. He was photographed two years ago at Hotel Kämpsi in Helsinki. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

Nonfiction superstar Yuval Noah Harari builds his thoughts on misunderstanding in his new book, writes HS Vision editor Niclas Storås.

Nonfiction book

Yuval Noah Harari: Nexus – A Brief History of Information Networks. Bazar. 589 pages.

ON coffee tables often hears the most relevant or interesting point, whether it’s the news of the day, a movie or a book.

The advice of advertising gurus also guides that coffee table discussions may lead to a crystallized idea that works in marketing.

#Book #review #nonfiction #superstar #stumbles

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]