Book Review | The Nigerian hit writer opens up about his father’s death in corona spring 2020

Essay

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: Notes on grief. Finnish Cristina Sandu. Big Dipper. 91 pp.

Nigerian hit writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (b. 1977) latest work Mourning notes consists of one long personal essay about his father, a professor of mathematics By James Nwoye Adichie death.

The book begins with a video call between the family, where Adichie’s father seems tired. Just a few days later, he is dead. Adichie had time to see her father face to face for the last time just before the start of the corona crisis.

Mourning notes creditably expands between the lines as a description of one era.

I have not been previously terribly enthusiastic about corona literature. In the fall of 2020, the Kosmos publishing house already published a book about the pandemic period Infection-anthology, which felt rushed at the time.

Although Corona is not the main subject of the book, from a small distance the practices described by Adichie about the life of spring 2020 seem meaningful and worthy of a printed book.

For many people, Corona has taken a backseat to the new crisis, i.e. the war in Ukraine. The things that have happened over the past two years seem almost difficult to fit into one’s head at once. In the spring of 2020, you didn’t necessarily get to meet your own family, but it happened via video connection.

The book is very much in line with Adichie’s previous output. He has previously written first-hand and brought Nigerian culture to the eyes of an international audience. Adichie’s ethnic background is Igbo, and in his latest work he also brings out features of Igbo culture.

In half Adichie, who lives in the United States and half in Nigeria, has previously published works the size of only one essay. His essay We should all be feminists (Otava, 2017) was distributed to all ninth graders in the year it was published. Adichie has also become known as an international feminist icon.

Mourning notes is certainly a very important and therapeutic work for the author himself, but from a critic’s point of view, the work feels like an intermediate work. But by no means from one that wouldn’t cross the publication threshold.

But from a small work, you especially expect precision and linguistic sensitivity. Mourning notes is very diary-like in its prose – of course the name also refers to the straightforward entries – and in terms of its literary material it is precisely that in many places rather bland and pathetic.

The book comes to mind primarily as an easy-to-sell commercial product, which is emphasized by the essay’s emphasis on the status of a famous writer.

Mourning work and its depictions are at their best when Adichie goes beyond the private to the public, as when he depicts the greed and corruption inherent in Nigerian culture. You stay on good terms with the employees of the morgue when you remember to tip.

Instead, textual warmth is represented, for example, by descriptions of Adichie having a different way of laughing in the company of her father. Or the relatable idea of ​​preserving family history:

“My father’s past is familiar to me because the stories have been told over and over, and yet my intention was always to record them better, to record them as he told them. I was still planning only because I believed we had time.”

Adichie’s familiar feminist ethos is represented in the moment when she scolds her mother, who, according to Igbo culture, plans to shave her head bald because she will become a widow:

“I point out that men are never shaved bald after their wives die; no one supposes men’s bodies to bear the mark of their loss.”

The text is certainly fluent and Adichie has a good command of the form. Transitions are fast and space is not wasted. Mourning notes is a one-night catchy read-prose study, the value of which for many may lie in comparison rather than art.