Book review | The news book about NATO membership gives a sad picture of the parties’ ability to understand where we are going

Iltalehti’s star reporter Lauri Nurmi explains how Finland changed its negative stance on NATO.

Nonfiction book

Lauri Nurmi. Finland’s secret road to NATO. Zeal. 343 pp.

Finland the government was faced with a reality on Thursday, February 24, 2022, when Russia attacked Ukraine. President Sauli Niinistö and the prime minister Sanna Marini the government’s core group was assembled on the morning of the attack. The mood was shocked but also determined.

“None of the ministers directly said that they are applying for NATO membership. NATO was talked about by clarifying issues,” President Niinistö tells the reporter Lauri Nurmen in the book Finland’s secret road to NATO.

Lauri Nurmi

Three days later, the government met again, and a political decision was made regarding the preparations for applying for NATO membership. The day was Sunday, February 27.

“It was concluded that military non-alignment should be reconsidered”, Niinistö recalls and says that he told the ministers that he would request a quick meeting with the president Joe Biden with and starts to find out what kind of possibilities Finland had to get temporary security guarantees for the duration of the NATO membership process.

Security guarantees was needed because it was suspected that Russia was trying to put pressure on Finland even militarily. Provision was made for that as well.

Nurmi tells how weapons and ammunition were moved from warehouses to within reach in many places. The municipalities of Uusimaa were told to prepare for the bombing of the civilian population. State agencies, for example the courts, were preparing to move their functions underground because of fears that Russia would fire missiles at Helsinki’s administrative buildings.

The public was not told that the application for membership had in fact already been launched. The image was given that the state leadership was only considering options. It was also not revealed to the citizens what serious threats were being prepared for. Everything was assured to be in order.

The secrecy phase lasted a couple of months. In April–May, the four governing parties Sdp, the centre, the Greens and the Left Alliance, as well as the two opposition parties, Fundamental Finns and Christian Democrats, turned their negative NATO positions into positive ones. The promises to organize a referendum on membership were also forgotten because there was no more time for that.

The Finnish government also urged Sweden to hurry up. To persuade the Swedish Democrats, Sanna Marin and partners received support from a surprising source. Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist says in the book that he called his mother the day after the Russian invasion began.

“I asked my mother what we should do. My mother said that she thought we should join NATO,” says Hultqvist. My mother was from Kuusamo, on the eastern border.

In accordance with his mother’s instructions, the boy changed his position and soon the negative position of the Democratic Party and the government also changed. So Finland and Sweden could submit membership applications together in mid-May 2022.

After being interviewed president, ministers and party leaders, Lauri Nurmi publishes the compiled explanations of why the political leadership realized the reality only in the moment of need. The signs of danger had been in the air for a long time, but the president, governments and most of the parties had railed against membership until the beginning of 2022.

Many elections had been won with negative NATO positions, as the majority of voters had also opposed membership. After the Russian invasion began, the people changed their positions even faster than the parties.

In the book, the former foreign minister is named as the champion of NATO membership Timo Soini and former Minister of Defense Jussi Niinistö, who sat on Juha Sipilä’s board in 2015-2019. They brag about how they took Finland towards NATO whenever there was an opportunity, and sometimes had to clash with the cautious President Niinistö.

However, the basic Finnish party remained firmly against NATO membership. Although Soini was the chairman of the party and Niinistö the vice-chairman, the two did not try to turn the party to their own position. When they were separated from the basic Finns, the ministers continued in the same style in the Siniset party.

Nurmen’s book gives a sad picture of the parties’ ability to understand where we are going. Only the coalition and Rkp were awake. When sufficient consensus was not found in time to apply for membership, the decision had to be made in a hurry. Chaos was not far away either.

Fortunately, I found the time, at least a few weeks. The Parliament was able to make a decision in peace, and it was possible to provide the MPs with sufficient information. For that, we have to thank the vigilant civil service before anything else.

The Defense and Foreign Affairs Administration had already been preparing for membership for years. The soldiers and diplomats saw in time which direction the development was going and made sure that it would be possible to apply to NATO if the politicians wanted to apply.

Is necessary to say that the somewhat crude perspective on the NATO process that emerged from the book is my own.

In contrast, the text of the author of the book is enthusiastic, in some places ecstatic. Lauri Nurmi was fully involved and remembers to emphasize with numerous scoops how strong a role he, Iltalehti’s star reporter, has played in the membership process.

At the end, Nurmi describes the raising of the Finnish flag on NATO’s pole, which he followed in Brussels as the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen with. “Exercise was followed by spontaneous joy. Kaikkonen came to me and wildly pumped the air with his hand,” Nurmi exclaims and ends his book with a familiar military phrase: “Mission accomplished.”