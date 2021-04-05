Book Review | The new work tells the story of the French Revolution “through an unnamed crowd” and tiny life stories smash the heart

Report

Éric Vuillard: July 14 (June 14). Lotta Toivanen, Finland. Siltala. 206 s.

Great Frenchman historian Jules Michelet write History of the French Revolution in the preface (1847) that the Revolution has no monument such as the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, the Church of the Invalides or Notre-Dame associated with the great eras of French history. There is nothing left to evoke the spirit of the revolution.