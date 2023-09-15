Book review | The new Tuulia Raja detective is gentle as wool socks and has a cup of cocoa, even though the detective is investigating the murder of a friend’s ex

Pauliina Suden’s Tuulia Raja series is such a cozy cozy crime that the work is already close to a cozy crime.

Novel

Pauliina Susi: Electricity in the air (Tuulia Raja 2). Oak. 256 pp.

You know that feeling when you read a nice detective story so thoroughly that you feel your back leaning against the armchair of the summer cottage, your feet slipping into woolen socks and the cocoa mug steaming on the side table while the rain gently patters on the felt roof of the cottage? Even if you’re actually on a rush hour bus traveling home from work.

Then maybe we won’t even talk about Cozy crime anymore, but we’re already on the side of comfy crime. The kind that Anni Polva would have written if he had been leaning towards detective stories.

Electricity in the air is Pauliina Suden The second part of the Tuulia Raja series. In the first part, the main character, a forty-year-old single and qualified flight attendant, got fired from the airline squatting and had to become not only a private detective but also his mother’s next-door neighbor.

This time, our acting private detective promises to find out who is spreading the erotic pictures of Neta, her former best friend and current dance school manager, on the internet’s sleazy sites.

Money this is not going to be a gig, but if the friendship that has been frozen for a while because of the allegedly awkward twists could warm up again?

It’s too bad that one of the suspected spreaders, Netta’s previous supposed fiance, is found dead, possibly murdered, in his own hall, and Netta is the main suspect of the murderer.

Did he do it? Tuulia goes on investigative work despite the bans of the local police and the nagging of her current detective boss, Ykä. The friend has a darker side, and something doesn’t quite add up.

Even though Tuulia is at least a bit more qualified than Bridget Jones in her new career, it is a washable detective.

Susi didn’t indulge in romances in the first part of the series, and she still doesn’t: Tuulia’s greatest longing is quite relatable for friendship, while nostalgia is for her previous work, independent living and the feeling of adulthood that comes with them.

Of small ones, a detective story woven from rather mundane ingredients could suffer from Cozy crime’s cardinal sin, boredom, especially in the absence of a love plot. In the novelty, the pace is kept up by the deliciously curly plot braiding, which keeps its itch even in the detective’s hot spots.

Susi also takes all the joy out of the Finnish comedy-like diction, which seems to pass not only Polva, but also the queen of the editions of her time, Hilja Valtonen cleared paths. Even to the extent that the lines flying between the characters sometimes clearly cross the line of corniness.

However, the author’s courage to write gentle, almost murder-free entertainment must be admired: in a detective world overpopulated with serial killers, spies and agents, it takes a lot of courage to state that a good story, relatable characters and witty observations are enough to entertain the reader.

And they are enough.