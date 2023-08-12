Book review | The new How my books were born book lets the reader take a peek into the creative process of, for example, Miki Liukkonen and Katja Ketu

Ville Hänninen’s articles are knowledgeable, but a certain charm disappears when we no longer get to read the language written by the authors themselves.

Ville Hänninen: How my books were born 6. WSOY. 282 pp.

Literature discussion differs from all other art discussions in one respect. Literary discussion takes place with the same instrument with which books are written, namely language.

When a musician answers a reporter’s questions, he doesn’t do it by playing the piano. When there is an argument about fine art in newspapers, it is not done by drawing small colorful pictures.

But when the writer participates in the conversation, he gets to use the language. Writers have a kind of home field advantage when discussing art.

Helsinki In the fall of 1968, the university organized a series of lectures, where writers freely presented the genesis of their works. The topic was “How my books were born – stimuli, ingredients, structures”.

The lectures were a huge success with the public. Speaking were, among other things Eeva Joenpelto, Väinö Linna, Eeva-Liisa Manner, Arvo Turtiainen and Veikko Huovinen. After that Ritva Rainio (late Havikko) provided a collection of the lectures How my books were born (1969).

The same was implemented at intervals of about ten years. The series became a great institution, living cultural history at its best. The works contained many funny, intelligent and insightful texts. The home field advantage was visible.

The authors were able to improve the level of discussion about literature, and at the same time the texts testified to the diversity of literary creation and authorship.

The latest volume is called How my books came about 6and it has been delivered by Ville Hänninen.

However, the form has changed. The book is no longer based on a series of lectures, and the authors have not written anything. Instead, Hänninen has interviewed eighteen authors about their production.

Included are, among other things Sirpa Kähkönen, Miki Liukkonen, Laura Lindstedt, Jukka Viikilä, Johanna Venho, Katja Kettu and Petri Tamminen. The majority of interviewees were born in the 1970s.

It’s not just interviews, but Hänninen’s written, well-informed articles. They are not personal portraits but artist portraits, as he aptly says in the preface. The gaze is not directed at the so-called person, but specifically at the writer.

In the background can see a change in literary culture. Authors’ presentations would hardly attract large audiences at universities anymore. The golden age of public lectures is over anyway.

At the same time, interviews with artists have become an integral part of cultural journalism and understanding art. In the past, readers didn’t know nearly as much about writers as they do today.

In public, writers usually talk about the themes of their latest work. It is precisely against this that Hänninen has wanted to emphasize literary expression and give space to language and form in his artist pictures.

Certain the charm of course disappears when we don’t get to read the language written by the author. Older collections are more enjoyable.

The fact that you write well does not always mean that you speak in a memorable or inspiring way. Writers speak especially elegantly – the British writer who died last May as an extreme example Martin Amis – actually seem to be an exception.

On the other hand, writers hardly ever get to talk specifically about writing and their own production in interviews as widely and deeply as they do now.

There is plenty of authors’ analysis of their own works. Writers describe their production and work more analytically and clearly than artists in many other fields.

Of course, the topics vary: the rhythm of sentences, living in a residence hall, working with publishers, various literary influences, the use of sources, the beginnings of books, even some childhood memories.

There seems to be usually more to say about the different working stages of the books than about the original inspiration.

The fact that talking about one’s own production has started to be considered an even stronger part of an artist’s professionalism in the 21st century can also be a factor behind the interviewees’ analyticalness.

New comparing the work to the previous ones is difficult, because this time the interviewer, not the author, has chosen the topics and emphases. Hänninen presents the authors’ works and at the same time interprets them, sometimes loosely. How my books came about 6 is most interesting when the writers are in their voice for a long time.

The status of literature will never be the same as it was in 1968, when there was significantly less culture other than literature. And of course, writers no longer speak from the figurative national cathedral in the same way as in the 20th century.

In the old volumes, many authors presented universal views about books, literature or all kinds of other things. They wanted to tell the world the essence of things.

Nowadays, the attitude of writers seems to be a stronger model of this is my experience, this is my interpretation, this is my story. The number of sentences like “Literature is…” has decreased in Finnish literary discussions since the last century.

In the process something stays the same.

In the preface to the 1968 book, Ritva Rainio wrote that when literature is seen as an ideological, aesthetic or sociological phenomenon, it is often forgotten that literature is also a “peculiar place where people meet”.

The point of view is clearly more prominent in cultural journalism than in literary research.

Reading books is meeting authors. The experience of meeting an artist through art can be very powerful. Sometimes it is more powerful and important than most encounters in living life.

This is one of the reasons why, in addition to books, readers are and will be interested in authors and author interviews.

How my books were born -collections have never been guides to writing books, far from it, but no doubt they have given many people inspiration to write.

At the very least, they show, once again, the many ways in which books are created.