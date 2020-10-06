Book Review | The murder mystery of many decades is solved in a detective story that brings together the characters of two book series

Håkan Nesser brings his detective character Van Veeteren and Barbarotti together in his latest detective story.

Detective story

Håkan Nesser: The Left-Handed Society (De vänstrahantas förening). Aleksi Milonoff, Finland. Oak. 504 p. Also available as audiobook.

In Sweden there are as many detective writers today as there are rain clouds in the October sky, but the old master is always the old master. Håkan Nesserin Left-handed club it may not be the best of its authors, but it is a pleasure to read for other reasons.

Nesser (b. 1950) has written a tenth series on the investigations of Commissioner Van Veeteren and five books on Criminal Constable Gunnar Barbarotti. Accompanied by left-handers he brings these characters together for the first time. The events take place in Sweden and the fictional city of Maardam in Nesser, which is very reminiscent of a Dutch locality.

It all starts when a group of left-handed schoolchildren set up a typical boys ’secret society in the 1960s. The boys, and a couple of girls, however, keep following up well into their teens until a tragic event drives them apart in 1969. In 1991, the entire gang receives an invitation to meet at a boarding house where they meet their fate in murder.

Van Veeteren and the suspicions of his colleague Münster are directed at the missing member of the gang at the time. He is wanted for search and when the man is not found, the thing gradually dries up.

However, the missing can be found in 2012 in a shallow grave in the forest near the boarding house, where he has been lying since the arson. Police have roared. So who is the murderer?

Van Veeteren, who has been retired for ten years and has an antique shop, gets a bad blow to the pride of the legendary forensic investigator. The 75-year-old ex-commissioner and Ulrike and his wife are working with local police.

Gunnar Barbarotti, on the other hand, ends up in the story when the man involved is found murdered on the veranda of a Swedish summer cottage.

Novelty is, like Nesser, a carefully constructed, long and wide detective that moves across multiple time levels and the destinies of many people. Eventually, once the wrong clues have been figured out, it may be a little too easy for the reader to guess the murderer.

But the mystery is not really there Left-handed club the most important ingredient.

The most important are two very similar couples, Van Veeteren and Ulrike, as well as Barbarotti and his co-worker and beloved Eva Backman. Their nasty words and the laconic humor loaded into it by Nesser are enjoyable to follow. Nesser also reaches the moods of autumn Sweden and rainy and foggy Maardam well.

Left-handed club probably the final decision for the adventures of both Van Veeteren and Barbarotti, as Nesser officially ended both series as early as 2009 and 2015.