Book Review | The mini-novel is a testament to life and the approach of death – Jukka Pakkanen fails to take the reader deep into the world ravaged by the coronavirus

Jukka Pakkanen’s concise letter novel takes you to a world where a pandemic forces you to evaluate the life you live.

Novel

Jukka Pakkanen: Come September! Helsinki − Bergamo 2020. Aviador. 117 s.

The subject is familiar to all of us, by force. Indeed, few have been able to close their eyes to the coronavirus that has plagued the world over the past year and a half. Also a long line author Jukka Pakkanen (b. 1942) examines the pandemic and its few everyday life in a miniature novel Come September! Helsinki − Bergamo, which follows the form of a letter novel and follows correspondence between two people.

The two distant friends who find a voice connection are retired journalist Johan from Helsinki and Gianni, professor emeritus of zoology living in Bergamo, northern Italy. After a decades break, Korona brings them together.

Initially, they met in Bergamo in April 1985, when Johan accidentally sat at the same table in a pizzeria as Gianni, who suggested that Johan join the gang and go watch the match between Atalanta and Como at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia football stadium.

In the wake of a whimsical pandemic, they are, in a way, living the same reality, even though they live in different countries. By letter, they will also try to schedule a face-to-face meeting in Bergamo in September 2020, if the virus only allows it.

Coronavirus is, of course, the motive for Jukka Pakkanen ‘s short story, and why not. However, Jukka Pakkanen does not get anything new or revolutionary in itself. The starting point would be better than a lighter. The dramaturgy of the juxtaposition is left halfway and does not take the reader behind the news headlines.

I missed a more in-depth breakdown and description of the changes, regulations and fears that shook Bergamo, which had been badly ravaged by the coronavirus, and Helsinki, which had survived with less damage. The juxtaposition only brings out the sense of spontaneous collectivity that was born in Bergamo, which seam people together in a completely different way than in Helsinki.

Otherwise – both Gianni and Johan – both manage to close their eyes to Bergamo’s corona hell. We readers will not be able to get to Bergamo, where the coronavirus increased mortality by almost 570% in the spring of 2020 compared to the spring months of the previous year. In this sense, Helsinki, on the other hand, survived with almost dry feet.

Perhaps however, there is no reason to consider the coronavirus alone as the hard core of the novel. Namely, the pandemic is revealed letter by letter as an excuse under the guise of which Johan and Gianni, who weigh the rest of their lives, do some kind of spiritual death cleaning and evaluate the decisions and choices they make.

It follows Come September! Helsinki − Bergamo the almost elegiac accents of the book, the credible longing of the miniature novel. Finally, Jukka Pakkanen is approaching the moment of giving up, when the sand starts to flow faster and faster between his fingers. Because Come September! Helsinki − Bergamo is a testament to the life lived and the impending steps of death.