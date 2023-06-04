Book review | The mathematician translated the ancient epic in an ingenious way

Poems

Nibelungenlied (Nibelungenlied). German national epic. Finnish Osmo Pekonen. WSOY. 399 pp.

Do you miss a little evening talk? Here is a modest proposal.

Finnish an old Middle High German poem. The last two syllables of each verse must rhyme. Bundle the stanzas into four-line stanzas. Keep an accurate count of the number of syllables in each stanza and stanza.

Oh yes, forgot to mention: there are 2,379 verses, so only 9,516 verses.

Middle High German has been translated here before, you answer.

So let’s raise the level of requirements a little: the end result must be understandable for readers of all ages, there must be plenty of humor and catchy language, and the plot of the epic must be captivating like the best detective story.

What amount would you start with?

Last year a general academic who died suddenly Osmo Pekonen probably didn’t have time to enjoy his translation fee, but it can be said with a fair amount of certainty that it didn’t correspond to the amount of work.

In his last work, Pekonen left the readers with a rare gem that, like a canvas, revives faith in metrical poetry and the possibilities of translating it into Finnish.

The text progresses in a beautiful order through fairy-tale landscapes like a German train and achieves an effect rarely experienced in the Finnish language. When an epic draws you in, it takes you properly and the whole body, more holistically than prose.

Mathematician, historian, writer Osmo Pekonen (1960–2022) received the cultural journalism award from the VA Koskenniemi Society in 2010.

“ An epic is a proper old-time tragedy, where the fate of almost all the characters is death

The epic it is believed to have been originally written to be sung, but when reading it, you start to hear other instruments as well as the human voice. Sometimes we are pondering the depths born in chamber music suvantas:

“The magical power of music took over the whole place, when the great artist lulled the three kings and all their knights to sleep.”

In some places, they ride and shout with swords like a grumpy fairy-tale metal band:

“Braves in every direction gallop at full gallop, / raise a cloud of dust, dust everything a bit hawkish.”

In the background, the pedaling and the measure that binds it remain unwaveringly the same. Pekonen is therefore better than the original manuscripts, the measure of which is a bit shaky in places.

In the unwavering arrangement of words, you can see the precision of a craftsman, but also a hint of Pekonen’s original academic orientation – the translation is a masterpiece of a linguistically gifted mathematician.

The Heirs of Siegfried performance was rehearsed at the Nibelungen Festival in Worms, Germany in July 2018. The performance begins with the situation in which the Nibelungen Song ends.

To be anonymous the work forged by the surviving author is believed to date from around 1200, but there is as much distance between the events described and the time of writing as there is between the publication of the work in our time.

Thus, real historical figures such as the Hun Attila (406-453 BC) adventure legends like Siegfried, many of whom are also familiar from Scandinavian epics such as From the Edda.

In the world of the work, realistic court life with parties and tournaments meets dwarves, dragons, invisibility cloaks and impossible feats of strength reminiscent of superhero comics.

In Pekonen’s translation, especially the exaggerated humor and the stupidity of the characters get their due. In his preface, he hints that the contemporary audience already read or listened to the song not only as a heroic tale, but also as a jumble of boastful brats.

In exactly the same continuum are the current ones, Game of Thrones such fantasy sagas. For their friends, the publishing house also markets Pekonen’s translation. Pekonen also mentions that he has compiled a large list of people to help the players.

Arthur Rackham’s illustration (1911) for The Ring of the Nibelung.

Niebelungen song are often combined by Richard Wagner The Ring of the Nibelung -tetralogy (1869–76), whose handsome shows have again been running at the National Opera in recent years. However, Wagner used more specifically Scandinavian sources, which in his time were considered court style Nibelungen song more primal.

The work’s impact on German cultural history has its own chapter. Like Wagner, also much older Nibelungen song was also used by the Nazi party for its own purposes – the somewhat comical, morally questionable characters of the original work were forcibly made into Aryan heroes. It is still important to note that the epic does not proclaim the superiority of any nation or religion.

The Huns, who are mentioned as heathens, are nobler in their manners than the Christian Germans, although they sing hymns badly. The song’s singer hints that things would be worse later:

“Attila’s time there were still no religious disputes, / Christians and pagans shared the same game. / We lived in harmony, everyone was free / to follow the way of their own will in matters of their faith.

The epic is a good old-fashioned tragedy, where the fate of almost all the characters is death. Telling the story is not really a spoiler, because the singer talks about the unhappy ending from the beginning.

If the previous translation, Toivo Lyyn created in 1934, is already dusty and contains obsolete expressions, Pekos has a certain light elegance. Because of this, he has had to develop some especially four-syllable new words, of which, for example, soldier’s foot, applied to many fields’ bravery, conveniently rhymes with home house.

Among the regions that have produced Finnish epic translators, Mikkeli’s surroundings are now quite superior. The region is home to two leading figures in the industry, Homer’s to the Iliad translated by the poet Otto Manninen (1872–1950) and Germany Iliana held Song of the Nibelungen made by Osmo Pekonen.

The greatest achievement of a knight of diverse civilization

Vesa Beach

To my mind has missed a lecture on the subject of literature at the Jyväskylä campus twenty years ago. Docent pretending to be a mathematician Osmo Pekonen (1960–2022) stood up in the front row and asked the professor giving the lecture Energy from Kunnas a philosopher of some tricky question On Martin Heidegger.

The content of the question has already been forgotten, but Pekonen’s tall figure, somehow unsuitable for the cramped space, is not.

Even as a young student, I knew that mathematicians who have defended their thesis do not attend lectures intended for humanities students. At that time I was still amazed: why not?

Extensive information Pekonen, who dominated in numerous fields, looked like a counter force to an increasingly narrowly specialized science, like a superhero who landed on campus from a freer time.

Could the classical ideal of education also be possible in the time of productivity pressures and continuous university reforms?

Pekonen was not only a docent of mathematics, but also of the history of science and culture, and above all, an active public debater, from the audience sections to the chambers of power.

Pekonen studied In the 1980s, at the famous Ecole Polytechique in Paris, which does not train specialists in one field, but multi-skilled and well-behaved polytechnics. In his work French science (1995) he describes the thesis:

“The task of the school is not only to develop the intellectual level of its students, but also such character traits as generosity, magnanimity, sense of humor, clarity of thinking, eloquence, charm and fine manners, which according to the French themselves, are their national characteristics.”

Dedicated to Pekos publication Our Osmo According to (University of Jyväskylä, 2023), he did not lack these qualities. The memoirs of dozens of people testify to the extent of the circle of acquaintances.

CEO of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn recalls his high school years in Mikkeli and the lecturer Heidi Tuorila-Kahanpää tells how Pekos became a Catholic. Eero Tarasti recalls the interdisciplinary adventures of a mathematician, while a recitation artist, a teacher Jouko Heikkinen opens Pekonen’s relationship with poetry – his greatest love.

According to the book, Pekonen had not translated poems until he was inspired at the age of almost forty to try the princess for a column Diana’s a stream performed at a funeral The Two Fatherlands. Although Peko was warned about the impossibility of a metrical translation, a successful translation was created that strictly followed the original measurement.

Soon Pekonen Finns are already full of carbon monoxide, Anglo-Saxons Beowulf and other ancient epics.

Pekonen’s remarkable career as a translator of poetry has also received too little attention in obituaries, which is probably the reason for his extraordinary versatility. Published posthumously Nibelungen Song gives a reason to claim that the poetry translations are ultimately the most important of Pekonen’s achievements.