Book Review | The man left to follow the author on the street – Édouard Louis, who made a breakthrough with his personal firstborn, tells in a shaky way about the trauma of violence

Another novel by Édouard Louis, described as a working writer, is a powerful account of the traces of violence.

Novel

Édouard Louis: History of Violence (Histoire de la violence). Lotta Toivanen, Finland. Oak. 196 s.

French author Édouard Louisin another novel History of violence is not an uplifting survival story. Namely, it ends where such narratives usually begin. But somehow, miraculously, it’s also a survival story, one that nails suffering and takes power from trauma.

Édouard Louis (b. 1992) rose to international fame with his debut novel No more Eddy (En finir avec Eddy Bellegueule), which was published in 2014 (2019 in Finnish). The autobiographical novel shook the French middle class with a startlingly crude testimony to incompetence, invisibility, and shame.

In the history of violence the protagonist is again Édouard. He has moved from a poor rural village to glamorous Paris and is also trying to distance himself from his home mentally. He is now a college student working on his debut novel, carrying books in his hands so that the recipients can see their great names. He wears three-piece suits and an Ascot scarf because he imagines bourgeois boys to dress like that.

Édouard was walking home from the Christmas Eve party when a man joined himself to introduce himself as Red. The chain of events opens in detail word for word, gaze by gaze, touch by touch. But in short, it went like this: the man Édouard eventually called into his home and bed turned violent.

The story is largely told by Édouard’s sister Clara, who each time happens to her husband. Édouard listens behind the door as his destiny turns into a narrative. He opposes it in his mind.

The police are also interfering with his story, his memories of the events. That night, Édouard went very close to death. However, authorities tell him that being raped is sometimes worse than death. He wonders why he is constantly being told about death. He had survived.

Trauma narration is a central theme of the work and has an ambivalent nature. On the other hand, narration can deal with suffering and maintain agency in its own story. Telling, on the other hand, is part of the role of victim to which Éduard is forced. He has to go through the case over and over again with his neighbors, police, doctors and nurses:

“Why the losers of history are forced to be witnesses – as if losing is not enough, why the losers still have to give evidence of their loss, … Victims of violence should have the right not to talk about their experiences.”

However, narration may be the only thing left when you lose control of your body and life.

In our culture dealing with crime perhaps more than ever. It is a crime crime entertainment that fetishizes the dark mind of criminals. The extract is individual psychological, entertaining and superficial. The victim is often forgotten, but the perpetrator’s background and the social phenomena that explain the crime are also ignored.

In fiction, crime is also often a middle-class tragedy, although in reality, victims are more often socio-economically disadvantaged and those with substance abuse and mental health problems. Often the perpetrators themselves have also been victims. In addition to being an unromanticized description of the crime from the victim’s perspective, Édouard Louis ’work also links crime to social class and racism.

In a somewhat similar way, the crime narrative pattern is broken Maggie Nelsonin Jane / Red parts (S&S 2020, Finnish Kaijamari Sivill), which dismantles cultural representations of white women as victims of violence. But unlike Nelson’s work, the novel by Édouard Louis is not essayistic but its testimony is powerfully affective and fictional.

The language of the work mimics the frenzy and roughness of storytelling. Like the debut novel History of violence does not circulate ugliness with linguistic images but looks incisively affectionately towards it. In his second novel, Édouard Louis shows that he is one of our most important contemporary writers.