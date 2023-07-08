Book review | The liberal reader is thankful: the well-known defender of human rights fulfills his duty again

Elif Shafak’s novel asks: if democracy has lost its utopia of a better future, why don’t we try to protect nature?

Novel

Elif Shafak: The Island of Missing Trees. Finnish Helinä Kangas. Rubber. 395 pp.

Books offer trips to every departure. Readers choose their favorite. Someone likes to hike and climb, another likes to camp. Family order security, single something else. The most important thing is that the armchair journey is successful.

Elif Shafak too 12th novel Island of Lost Trees is a reliable ready-made trip to Cyprus. There is war and love, tasty food and painful identities.

The novel begins with the words “once upon a time”. So the serious reader has been given a content warning. The almost omniscient narrator of the story is a talking fig tree. The information it contains is local, but ecologically planetary.

An enlightened woodworker is rooted in the humus of humanism. As if it was familiar with the French by Michel de Montaigne (1533–1592) world view:

“There have been animals in my ecosystem, some of which I’ve admired and others I’ve silently tolerated, but I don’t remember ever really regretting any encounter, because I’ve always tried to understand and respect all forms of life.”

Environmental activism Like Shafak, it is served with the spices of magical realism. A biocivilized tree is proud of its roots. The reader is reminded that in Paradise they didn’t bite the apple, but admired the fig.

The world seen from a tree is not objective. A personal tree enjoys its own pleasures. It attracts both pollinators and huggers.

Previous Shafak novel – 10 minutes 38 seconds in this strange world(Fin. Maria Erämaja, 2021) – was a tough piece even for fans. At that time, the object of the violence was not an island ravaged by colonialism, but the body of an Istanbul prostitute dying in the garbage.

The Turkish writer, who fled to England to escape nationalism and state persecution in his homeland, knows how to use soft influence. You can also speak seriously in such an airy way. You can also educate while entertaining.

Shafak is a pedagogical writer. The reader does not have to make an effort. Without realizing it, he is a model student.

When the story the core is an island scarred by thousands of years of mining and cut in two by the civil war of 1974, temperance prevails.

The novel, which progresses as an easy read, does not threaten middle-class emotional life. Shafak understands the needs of the reader spoiled by democracy and consuming experiences. It has to be said so that the feeling doesn’t suffer and the reading lamp goes out. Or press the off button.

The story is suitably emotional and coolly political. Shafak’s saying is illustrative and ecologically delicious.

Especially the fig tree stories Rattling Fabric has translated with biological joy. Ants also “aerate” the soil. The green Finnish language tastes good.

The story there are two time locations: 1974 Nicosia and 2016 winter storm Hera-equipped London. The sister of the recently deceased mother, Meryem, comes to the village, prepares traditional food and is, as they say, “authentic”. Pots and pans rattle.

Ada (the name means island), a rootless teenager suffering from youth and her mother’s death, learns the story of her immigrant parents.

A fig tree branch smuggled by a botanist father has sprouted in the soil of London. A small tree is protected from frost by… burying it. In order for the reader to believe, the method is presented in its own chapter, even more so with illustrative pictures. The same goes for pre-digging.

Even less would convince the reader of the responsibilities of remembering. Still, the model of biological understanding works. Maybe the reader doesn’t believe in Jesus, but how about Elonkehä’s miracle?

If democracy has lost its utopia of solidarity and a better future, why don’t we try to protect nature? That’s better than nothing, right?

Diplomatically the writer Shafak does not own cultures, but samples them. The concept of culture is based on the Latin word cultura, cultivation. The idea of ​​natural diversity also goes well with identity politics dressed in the colors of the spectrum.

The main couple of the novel is a Greek boy and a Turkish girl. The safe zone for forbidden and secret meetings is the tavern Iloinen vikunapuu, owned by a Greek-Turkish couple.

In Elif Shafak’s novels, as well as in the everyday lives of readers, love is a popular target of attack. Of the possible forms of independence, it is probably the most threatened. Or the most occupied. The threat is the masculine consciousness that draws its threat from nationalism and religion.

Ada the Turk mother’s name is Defne, Dafne in Greek. She, as some may remember, was a mythical girl in the ancient story tradition, who was saved from the clutches of men only by turning into a tree. Enough symbolism.

Ada’s daughter’s parents did not make it out of Cyprus with their minds intact. The boy became a reclusive botanist and the girl became an archaeologist looking for the bones and names of the victims of the civil war.

A new beginning seems to be on the shoulders of a 16-year-old daughter who does not know Greece or Turkey and has a panic disorder. Shafak is a compassionate realist. Hope is a noble risk.

There are no happy endings, except almost. For those who are fond of Shafak’s novels, that’s enough. Island of Lost Trees lives up to the expectations of the liberal reader. The internationally known human rights advocate fulfilled his duty again. The reader recognizes himself as an ally.