Hämeenlinna is mentioned again as a godfather in JP Koskinen’s novel.

Novel

JP Koskinen: August’s Last Supper. Crime Time. 298 pp.

Hämeenlinna is right, the private detective couple Arosuo–Tulikoski is unchanged, so whatever JP Koskinen The year of murder -book series is kicking forward. Towards its goal, towards its twelfth part and the final solution. It’s on hand August’s Last Supperaccording to the monthly order of the series, the eighth novel.

In August, of course, the brooding heat of the end of summer ripples. Kalevi Arosuo and his nephew Johannes Tulikoski get more heat from the latest assignment, where they are supposed to uncover the more insidious happenings of the Brotherhood of Truth community, which has its headquarters in the city.

The fraternity, which also accepts women, was founded by twin brothers Kondrad and Edvard Julin. The elderly twins have a heart attack at the same time, but only Edvard dies.

Konrad’s son Lauri searches for help, suspecting that Viola’s cousin sent his father Edvard to the mana. So conflicts between members.

The truth The fraternity is a society of the invited, remotely resembling the Freemasons. The operating philosophy is built from two main elements, Sun and Money, and the members are also grouped into factions of either symbol.

In contrast to what is most common, the Brotherhood aims especially for financial success, investment tips are shared at meetings like real tips at Vermo. There are motives other than mammon.

In any case, Tulikoski is introduced to the membership, he goes to his sensitive insider snooping glove, and Arosuo to his. Financial affairs are at the center of the investigation, and side characters emerge.

Although the initial presentation feels tense, the follow-up work becomes lazy. There is no shortage of Koski-like stinging lip service, but it doesn’t save an entire novel. And Huisi’s jänski cloaked hijabs in the tunnels underground have long since become worn-out wearables.

While waiting for the final solution, night’s sleep is not seriously threatened.

In contrast, the chilling parallel cases in the 1730s, which Tulikoski’s hard-experienced brain produces as dream visions, are more upbeat.

The stories that started in the previous book are enlivened by a richer picture of the time and a bloodier use of language. Deaths and accusations of witchcraft keep busy lieutenant Musse and his assistant Eldfors.

In the book glimpses of references to the disaster of the Hämeenlinna car center project. Could one of those incredible twists be the building blocks of a part of JP Koskinen’s novel series?

The four dark months of autumn still have to be pushed through.