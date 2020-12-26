Book Review | The last industrial cartridge of old, “Erkki Mänttä”, was a significant background influencer – all the way to Kekko

As a guard at the Suomenlinna Red Prison Camp, a 17-year-old schoolboy saw something he could never talk about.

Oula Silvennoinen: Smoke gray eminence. The Life and Time of R. Erik Serlachius. Siltala. 329 s.

“Who invented it paper machine, ”asks the industrialist Gösta Serlachius From his son Erik. The son doesn’t know and the father wonders how a future paper engineer doesn’t know the basics.

Ralph Erik Serlachius (1901–1980) was a Sunday child, raised to succeed, writes historian and non-fiction writer Oula Silvennoinen in the biography of the industrial cartridge Smoky gray eminence.

In many ways, Gösta’s father was self-taught, but Erik’s son was allowed to study in Germany and tour the world to listen in which direction the family business should be piloted. What kind of products should be manufactured and how should they be marketed?

A language-skilled industrial spy sent a flattened paper cup from the United States to Mänttä, and such are being made. Artificial silk socks were also written with my father, as cellulose fiber stretched to many. Often, however, the ballot of ideas ran into a resource shortage in a small and remote country.

Grandfather pharmacist Gustaf Adolf Serlachius had accidentally ended up in Mänttä during the famine years of the 1860s and set up a wood grinder there, from which G. A. Serlachius Ab originated. Teemu Keskisarja write about him in the book The curse of green gold (2010). The family saga continues in Oula Silvennoinen’s biography of Gösta Serlachius Paper heart (2012).

R. Erik Serlachius may not have been as colorful a person as his grandfather or father, but the Crown Prince fulfilled his role and grew the company. He also obediently augmented the art collection of his predecessors, although he did not enroll as an art enthusiast.

Brita and R. Erik Serlachius photographed on the French Riviera in 1931.­

During Erik, a hundred years after the company was founded, Serlachius was one of Finland’s great families Kristiina Halkolan in the protest A song from 20 families.

Erik was already a child heard what happens if indecisive and staggering. His uncle Axel Serlachius had not been able to step into his father’s boots, at which point in many ways the more capable cousin Gösta had taken his firstborn status.

In everything, however, Erik did not act like his grandfather, whose leadership culture is well described Axel Gallénin a portrait of him. The cartridge stands alone by the paper machine in the middle of the factory hall and the workers squirm in the background with their backs to him. Gösta Serlachius, on the other hand, could sometimes seldom shout when he came to the factory: “What the hell is being made in that factory?”

As a 17-year-old schoolboy, Erik had been a prison guard at the Suomenlinna Red Prison Camp in the summer of 1918 and had seen something he could never talk about. Later, on his study trip to America, he had again seen engineers and workers be kind to each other.

Unlike his predecessor, Erik went to the factory hall to talk to his workers and realized that he had to come to terms with the trade union movement in consultation. The strike weapon could not be destroyed and communism could not be eradicated.

Relations to the East and the West had to be managed, the changed circumstances taken into account. The field of activity of the manager of an industrial company was wider than his own factories. Industry worked well if society worked well and vice versa.

Erikista developed over the years a major background factor, the gray eminence. He visited a deer forest and shot pheasants along with other leaders, MPs, ministers and even the president Urho Kekkonen with. These trips vatulated future decisions.

Finland has always lived off the forest. In the 20th century, the forest was used to enrich and build a welfare society.

Consumption habits changed. Erik realized that Serla should be. There was a demand for Huusholl paper.

Ralph Erik Serlachius photographed at the Mänttä paper mill in 1961.­

Gradually, however, dirt stains began to appear on the growth curves. In the early 1970s Irwin Goodman sang Lievestuoreen Liisa. The responsible plant manager also had to take environmental issues seriously, as polluters penetrated the headlines and caused image damage.

Erik was certainly a passionate friend of nature, a fisherman and a forester, but he belonged to a generation that had learned that nature is for man – for good and for fun.

Smoke gray eminence is a work-oriented male biography. It deals with the industrial and economic history of the 20th century in an interesting way through the eyes of one leader.

For privacy, women and children, only a few pages are reserved. The wife is taken to give birth to children, primarily sons, the successors of her father’s work. Daughters should in due course marry the appropriate family in the name of networking.

This is what G. A. and Gösta thought, but Erik seems to have thought the same, even though he was more relaxed in nature and familiar to the people of Mänttä “our Erkki”.

Erik ‘s parents, cousins ​​Gösta and Sissi Serlachius, divorced in 1918. Sissi had been alcoholized early in the marriage, and Gösta did not allow the children to meet her mother after the divorce.

In this case, Erik did not fully obey his father, but the maternal relationship is sparsely discussed in the biography. It was probably as difficult a thing for him as it had happened on the ramparts of Suomenlinna. There was no habit of retouching my own deepest feelings.

R. Erik Serlachius was the last industrial cartridge of old, writes Silvennoinen. After him, everything changed in both Mänttä and Finland.