Book Review | The King of Turo wrote the most special prose of the spring: everything from “full-size to half-hubarbas”, transparent UFOs and bass-destroying walls with bass

Rarely do you come across such a contradictory book.

Novel

Turo King: Kutvonen in Space. WSOY. 409 s.

That’s right it is said that it is not worth licking until you drop.

In the first more than sixty pages, I already got excited about that Turo King Kutvonen in Space is the best new domestic prose I have read this year. By then, the book has been able to present a more precise critique and satire of the discursive practices, entertainment, some, and therapy of our era than what few novels are capable of in their entirety.

So heartbreaking that you already have time to sense the birth of a new small postmodern landmark.

When you go a little further, you are no longer so sure.

That Turo Kuningas, who won the Kalevi Jäntti Prize in 2008, tests his readers’ tournament endurance, is not a new thing in itself. A previous novel immersed in the absurdity of modern working life with an absurd and surreal approach Intermediate work (2018) after a flying start was eventually quite a construction site.

In the new book, the unnamed Kutvonen acts as a metaphor and symbol rather than a character. Kutvonen is Assi Asiakas and Matti Meikäläinen. A painting that is repainted in each chapter of the book in different colors. The character gets new traits depending on what phenomena are meant to be mocked through those traits.

The book could just as well be read as a collection of short stories. Figures with a sequence number of almost 1 often do not refer to the former in any way.

The book begins with a critique of the autobiographical trend by telling of Kutvonen, who wrote “his thousand-six-hundred-page biography with a ballpoint pen in a notebook at the age of seventeen”.

It will soon be told about Kutvose, who goes to therapy and writes The fall. Kutvonen has written for the series the feminist female advocate character Hiilari Klittor, who has to flatten and submit to the principle of the lowest common denominator of the best viewing time television program and cheap casts. Klittor wrestles with other characters and his wrestling movements include “full-hubaras” and “semi-hubaras”.

Flying narrative is dense in language and ideas. The beginning of the book is able to work successfully on the awkward border of sharpness and stupidity. Also for this reason, individual loose quotes do not do justice to the merits of the beginning of the work, but should cite the whole swan.

Screenwriter and the intersecting thoughts of the producer provide a pertinent picture of how feminism is often attempted to penetrate into a simplistic compartment and a pack of only one tool that reads, “nothing can be said anymore”.

Intersectionality, which delves into the mechanisms of power, is often attempted to be hammered into something smaller, such as identity politics, as if it were a barking word and there were politics without identities.

Eventually, Kutvonen’s Therapist reveals the whole Waterfallepisode is invented and straight from the Netflix series, where Kutvonen is just a character: “You think someone Hiilari Klittor really went In the fall through? ”the therapist asks.

The joke is probably that it would probably go.

Kutvonen in Space the themes addressed are continually written in contemporary prose. Also humorously, but few works manage to be genuinely funny.

The King’s humor is so multi-layered, charming, and heartfelt that the first half of the novel lasts for several consecutive Readings.

Kutvonen in Space is as novel as a thick spiral. From a delicious starting point, the novel goes completely into its own orbit, growing its circle without ending up right anywhere.

After the beginning the accuracy of the hits begins to become more random as the book progresses, and with obvious intention.

In some places, too, language in its stream of consciousness becomes so infantile that the intention is most obviously to punish and float the reader in a discipline instead of easier rewards.

The series of events also becomes more and more intense as the novel progresses: There are various Gwarnaia planets, space prisons, butcher farce sci-fi, battles of the ass and assholes, low bass destruction “Shit Mountain” and measuring how much feces there is on the mountain. Needless to say, the Kutvoste couple is sitting at the top of the mountain, growing the whole area.

That’s what.

In the flow of consciousness humor the downside is that if in everyday life thoughts are stifled and everything but the pieces that have burned on the grid are forgotten from memory forever, then in literature this is not the case, but everything printed is spun through again and again. In long periods of consciousness flow, the distance multiplier also rapidly becomes too great.

Almost every chapter ends so far from its starting point that you don’t really remember how you ended up here. The last chapter covers more than a quarter of the entire book in terms of pages.

Loosen there are many involved in many meanings of the word, and the style chosen is somewhat reminiscent of a time left behind in which the postmodern novel became, as an unwritten rule, containing much near-illegible material. But Kari Aronpuro already received in his collage novel Aperitiff – open city (1965) even the Marquis Order Instructions to sound like poetry that can be read aloud at poetic events.

Kutvonen in Space is typically performative for postmodern literature: testing its own and its readers ’boundaries. When the reader has already tried to get tired towards the end, he is then wrapped in a subconscious and dystopian dialogue with society, the self, and the book with a narrator:

“Was Kutvonen in Space a fuss? Or a trip? A trip to where? To the unknown? To myself? Gwarnaiaan? What was the ultimate meaning of Gwarnaia? ”

Hardly anyone knows.

Rarely comes across such a contradictory book. Like going on a bike ride that goes like a dream, but would already take the chains off from the start and still continue pedaling.

If after the first sixty pages you want to read even further, then at least it’s an adventure, if nothing else. Durability was tested, but as after a long bike ride: no regrets.