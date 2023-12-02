Book review | The interesting novel dives into the mind of Kalle Päätalo’s first wife and the contradictions in the relationship

Karoliina Timonen conjures up a fascinating biofiction about Kalle Päätalo’s first wife.

Novel

Karoliina Timonen: Loan. WSOY. 416 pp.

First off confession: I haven’t read Kalle Päätalon (1919–2000) produced no novels. Still, I have a strong experience of the main house world – and that comes from the movies based on the novels.

When I read Katariina Timonen (b. 1977) Main house Iijoki series an accompanying biofiction named A loanvivid images of the actor come to mind From Pirjo Leppäse As Riitu mother of the main house and Martti from Kainulainen as Hermanni’s father.

Instead, I don’t see Laina, the first wife of Päätalo in my mind Helvi Ojalaa (1918–2003), who goes by the pseudonym Laina Puranen in the books of the Main Hall.

In his latest novel, Timonen has decided to elaborate on this woman, who has been married to Päätalo for ten years. The author knows the subject deeply, after all, he has previously published a non-fiction book Letters to Iijoe – Kalle The women of Päätalo’s life.

Pirjo Leppänen’s film role as the pipe-smoking Riitu, the mother of Päätalo, is familiar to many.

Timonen is so I’ve been closely reading Päätaloa for a long time. In the novels, Laina has appeared especially as a jealous wife who has had a hard time understanding her husband.

The picture drawn by Päätalo of his first wife has interested Timos, and that’s why he now also gives Laina a vote in the name of equality. Why is Laina the way it is?

A loan unfolds the life that could have been and asks: where did love begin and where did it end? Did it ever end?

The novel is set in the 1940s and 1950s. The main house returns from the war in 1943. Timonen’s novel, which exudes an accurate picture of the times, outlines two young people who had already managed to break up in some way when they met. Kalle at war, Laina on the home front.

Love between a man returning from the front and a woman feeling the frenzy of young life ignites from small gestures, and it feels fateful.

Time shows itself in this destiny: the proximity of war increases the volume of emotions, increases the will to survive. Everything is here and now, there is no time to waste. Any promise of the future is one that must be grasped with both hands.

Kalle and Laina cling, not knowing each other. In Timonen’s handling, entering into a loan relationship involves a strong sense of commitment more than emotion. The decision that this is now the man of my life.

This commitment defines the coming years.

Romana’s Laina works as a bus ticket inspector in Tampere. – Photo of Tampere Central Market from 1959.

Timonen draws a portrait of a traumatized woman who eventually tires of competing with young women for Kalle’s attention. After constant cheating, the marriage was dissolved due to adultery.

The novel begins from that moment in 1955.

Laina, who works as a bus ticket inspector in Tampere, is going home after work, where Kalle, who works as a construction foreman, is coming for the last dinner. After that, Kalle leaves the house he built, the couple’s shared home.

The decision has been preceded by a rollercoaster of years, where Laina has tried to adapt to Kalle’s liberties and adventures. Suffered and forgave, time after time.

For this morbid dynamic, Timonen has created possible motives, with which the reader does not oppose Kalle.

It turns out that Laina was gang-raped in her youth. We go to this event through a flashback. The trauma has left deep scars on Laina’s sexuality. It prevents him from the free flow of pleasure and trust, the power of letting go.

For Kalle, Laina’s trauma is constant pain: making love is painful and oppressive for the wife. There is no encounter.

Laina doesn’t have enough courage to start a family either. The relationship with Kalle is too insecure for that, both financially and emotionally.

Kalle can’t stand this.

Kalle Päätalo (1919– 2000) in 1958. That’s when his debut work Ihmisia telineil was published.

Naturally Timonen also elaborates on the backgrounds of Laina and Kalle. Laina’s home in the Tampere region is a loving community where parents show their feelings for each other. Laina was a golden daughter to her parents, who is used to receiving a lot of attention and love.

Kalle’s family comes from Taivalkoski in Northern Ostrobothnia, the Old Lestadio area. The family has not shown much emotion. The relationship with the mother-in-law, i.e. Riitu, never becomes close, no matter how hard Laina tries.

In dealing with Timonen, Laina is socially skilled, but that is not enough.

What initially drew spouses together causes friction over time. Lively and talkative Laina loves to dance, Kalle is a taciturn and stiff woodpecker. Kalle is also jealous of Laina, sees her getting fired up by men who show more of their emotions.

Over time, Kalle gets Veiko as her rival – and with him, after many dramatic stages, Laina finally dares to let go.

Romance language and rhythm elegantly adapt to the spirit of the times. A more leisurely rhythm and repetition reinforce the experience of the past. It also brings peace that the narrator opens up Laina’s mind from a distance.

Timonen utilizes the possibilities of biofiction when seeking understanding not only for Laina’s but also for Kalle’s life solutions.

This reminds us that this is what we should do in real life, instead of immediate condemnation. It is ultimately impossible to see inside from the outside.