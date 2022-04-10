Book Review | The hit book tackles many current themes – but, Raven Leilani, there are even too many of them

However, the novel hits where it wants: open relationships and new types of family models, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

Novel

Raven Leilani: Kiilto (Luster). Finnish Kaijamari Sivill. Big Dipper. 213 s.

Raven Leilanin (b. 1990) Gloss contains many familiar stills that go on tours.

Edie, an African American in her twenties who works as a protagonist and narrator, works in a publishing house, but she is not very good at her job and would really like to be an artist.

Edie lives in a poor, mouse-bustling and overpriced apartment in New York. He sees everyone else succeeding around him and alongside that, his own life seems drifting.

Who would be a cultural worker in their twenties living in a big city would not live in an overly expensive rental apartment and try to move towards their passions.

Working at Edie have sex with at least one man from each department of the publisher, including IT support. He also has a relationship with Eric, who is married and is decades older. To an archivist who has an open marriage with his wife Rebecca, who draws up rules for her husband’s open relationship.

As a character, Edie is aptly contradictory, as we humans are: she knows how to be rude and take what she wants, but she’s also submissive and others take advantage of the trait.

He realizes that he is doing frustration for himself, but he doesn’t really know how to change. He has been submissive since he was a child.

Edie gets fired for “obscene behavior” and loses her apartment. Edie goes to Eric’s apartment, where he meets this wife, Rebecca, who takes Edie to live with them. The triangular drama takes an absurd turn.

Especially the book the first half is skilfully and imaginatively written. The rhythm of the text varies smoothly and the self-ironic humor is pleasantly intelligent as well as sharp.

Examining the text samples of the original English work gives the picture that Kaijamari Sivill has gained the power of the Finnish language approximately as well as possible.

After the move, the book flattens out a bit. Plotter power measures reach a saturation point and the book becomes predictable.

A book or plot doesn’t have to be believable, however Gloss is a work striving for realism, and the description of the pattern of dwelling is not absurd enough to detach from realism, nor is it realistic enough to convince the world of the book.

Rebecca asks Proceed to end the relationship with her husband, but that doesn’t happen. In any case, the unemployed Edie will stay with the couple.

She befriends Akila, an African-American teenager adopted by Rebecca and Eric, who is the only dark-skinned child in her neighborhood and faces racism.

Rebecca gives Edie weekly money and helps her with her job search. Be that as it may, women who share the same man become friends, in much the same way as Yle’s recent My husband’s wife series.

The book hits where it wants to go. Open relationships and new types of family models have been the cornerstone of the identity policy debate and entertainment literature in recent years.

In addition to these, sex, racism and capitalism will be important themes in the book. Edie, of course, tries to work as a food messenger and ends up with at least some interesting meetings:

“He gives me three hundred dollars and asks me to take off my shoes, and I put the money in my pocket and do whatever is asked. And the request is to house tomatoes and raw eggs on my feet as he listens to Arvo Pärt. ”

Also art should be one of the themes of the book, but there are perhaps already too many themes, because at least as a reader, one does not get an idea of ​​how important art is to Edie in the end.

Eric is a hollow character, just like a reel forgotten in the middle of a machine in a commercial forest. Other characters are distracted by important identity-political themes when Eric has a boring job and suddenly also a substance abuse problem that is not addressed in any way.

The character isn’t the most important thing in the book and she may – if not supposed to be – be intentionally indifferent and ignored, but Leilani seems to be building a caricature of Eric’s boring husband, the construction of which will end up a little bit in the end.

On the other hand, what then: how many apparent, one-function female characters have men written?

The book ‘s bitterness in the atmosphere of contemporary identity political debate as well Girls, Fleabagin and Sally Rooneyn after hits like that, don’t be surprised. The expected boxes are checked from the to-do list, but the worst pitfalls are avoided. Gloss definitely represents a better side of its genre and entertains.